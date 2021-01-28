Honor confirms talks with Google; expects ties to resume soon
Honor phones could once again ship with Google services
Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview (viaAndroid Authority), Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that Honor is now in talks with Google about resuming ties in the coming months.
The news comes around a week after Honor announced new agreements with several component suppliers including Qualcomm, Samsung, Intel, AMD, MediaTek, and Sony.
An official timeline for the return of Google on Honor devices wasn’t provided, although recent reports have indicated that the first phones could debut in the spring, likely in time for the Honor X20 launch.
In the meantime, Honor is focusing its efforts on China. The brand’s goal, per CEO George Zhao, is to release high-end smartphones capable of competing with Apple and Huawei devices.