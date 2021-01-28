Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Android honor

Honor confirms talks with Google; expects ties to resume soon

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 28, 2021, 8:12 AM
Honor confirms talks with Google; expects ties to resume soon
Honor lost access to Google’s services in 2019 when formed owner Honor was targeted with US trade restrictions. But now that it’s an independent brand, a partnership with Google is back on the table.

Honor phones could once again ship with Google services


Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview (viaAndroid Authority), Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that Honor is now in talks with Google about resuming ties in the coming months.

Such a move would pave the way for new Honor smartphones with Google Mobile Services and, as a direct result, access to the Play Store and apps like Google Maps, Gmail, and YouTube.

The news comes around a week after Honor announced new agreements with several component suppliers including Qualcomm, Samsung, Intel, AMD, MediaTek, and Sony.

An official timeline for the return of Google on Honor devices wasn’t provided, although recent reports have indicated that the first phones could debut in the spring, likely in time for the Honor X20 launch.

In the meantime, Honor is focusing its efforts on China. The brand’s goal, per CEO George Zhao, is to release high-end smartphones capable of competing with Apple and Huawei devices.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12
Popular stories
Sony's next Xperia flagship leaks with beautiful design, periscope camera
Popular stories
iPhone 12 5G supercycle leads to historic quarter for Apple; Huawei collapses in Q4 2020
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 could bring a major breakthrough this year

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless