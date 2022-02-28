Honor announces temperature-measuring Earbuds 3 Pro and new Honor Watch GS 3

The WDC 2022 is proving to be quite exciting, with loads of nice tech gear announced. Now, Honor is unveiling its next-gen wireless earbuds, the Earbuds GS 3, as well as the smartwatch Honor GS 3, inspired by traditional mechanical watches. Let's see what these bring!





The new true wireless stereo earbuds come with a minimalistic design in two colors: Black and White. The earbuds are equipped with a high-resolution piezoelectric ceramic tweeter, complemented by an 11mm diameter dynamic driver. This technology ensures a rich sound, while at the same time with precise sound details, as well as booming bass, to ensure the best experience when you wear them.





Additionally, the earbuds feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation that comes with enhanced connectivity and an immersive music experience. Pretty much, it automatically switches between levels depending on the ambient sound conditions.





In terms of battery life, the Earbuds 3 Pro should provide a total of up to 24 hours (with the case). On top of that, the earbuds set supports FC fast charging. This pretty much means that with a five-minute charge, you can go for as long as up to two hours of music playback.







The Earbuds 3 Pro's price is €199.

Honor introduces the mechanical-watch-inspired Honor Watch GS 3





The Honor Watch GS 3 is made from premium materials such as 316L stainless steel, and with its weight of just 44g and measuring 10.5mm, it should be comfortable to wear all day long.





But alongside those features, the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro comes with an industry-first temperature measuring capability. It can measure your temperature with an accuracy of ± 0.3°C. On top of that, you can enable continuous temperature monitoring, and on top of that, you can get voice alerts if your temperature is too high or too low. So far, Honor didn't specify what you could do with the data that the sensors of the earbuds provide, but the company states that you will be able to closely monitor your health thanks to that feature.Alongside the earbuds that measure your temperature, Honor has also unveiled the gorgeous-looking Honor Watch GS 3. The smartwatch is, as you can see from the images, inspired by traditional mechanical watches with an elegant design.But of course, this is not just your regular watch. It comes with eight-channel PPG (Photoplethysmography), which is a sensor that detects precise signals for a more accurate heart rate monitoring feature. The sensor is complemented by an AI-powered Heart Rate Monitoring Engine, which cancels out noise during exercise to better and more accurately represent your heart rate.The Honor Watch GS 3 supports 100 workout modes, as well as route tracking and a built-in Global Navigation Satellite System for running, cycling, or even hiking outdoors.The watch comes in three colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Classic Gold. In terms of price, the Honor Watch GS 3 in Midnight Black costs €229, while the Ocean Blue and Classic Gold variants are priced at €249.