14 House Republicans want Honor to face the same U.S. bans as Huawei does

14 House Republicans want Honor to face the same U.S. bans as Huawei does1
Last year Huawei decided to sell its Honor sub-unit so that the division would not have to face the same U.S. bans as Huawei does. What the latter was afraid of was Honor being "guilty by association" in the eyes of the U.S. and thus unable to use the Google Mobile Services version of Android.
After getting sold to a consortium for a rumored $15 billion, Honor was no longer banned from using the Google Mobile Services version of the Android OS. Thus, the Honor 50 line, released domestically in June and rumored to be launched globally this coming week, is the first Honor phone to be equipped with Google's apps and mobile services since Huawei was placed on the U.S. Entity List in May 2019.
14 House Republicans would like to see Honor added to the Entity List and face the same bans as Huawei
While some analysts forecast that Huawei will drop sharply to become the seventh-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world during 2021, Honor is expected to be right behind Huawei in eighth place. Including Honor, Huawei finished 2020 as the third-largest smartphone manufacturer worldwide after Samsung and Apple as numbers one and two, respectively.
According to the South China Morning Post, Honor isn't exactly home-free. 14 House Republicans asked the U.S. Commerce Department to take the same bans that have been applied on Huawei and place Honor under the same restrictions. Pointing out that Honor was spun out of Huawei, Republicans said in a letter that Huawei's decision to sell Honor was done "in an effort to evade US export control policies meant to keep US technology and software out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)."
Huawei's new flagship phone will not support 5G connectivity
Unless the Republicans can get the Honor brand placed on the Entity List, Huawei is going to continue to be worse off. For example, Huawei is not offering 5G connectivity with the latest version of its photography-based flagship series (the P50 line). That is because of the chip ban that was put into place by the Trump administration although to be fair, the Biden administration hasn't been that quick to reverse the bans.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has responded to the letter from the 14 Republicans. A spokesman said that the agency appreciates "the perspective of these members of Congress." The Commerce Department added that it "is continually reviewing available information to identify potential additions to the Entity List."