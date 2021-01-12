Check out the latest rumored specs and renders of the Huawei P50 Pro 5G
It seems like a nightmare for Huawei's consumer chief Richard Yu. Back in 2016, he said that Huawei would overtake Apple and Samsung to become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer by 2021. Sure enough, earlier this year Huawei did reach the top spot by surpassing Samsung. But exactly one year to the day that the U.S. put Huawei on the Entity List blocking it from doing business with U.S. firms, the U.S. made an important change to its export rules and banned foundries using American sourced tech from shipping chips to Huawei without a license. The U.S. said this was all being done for security purposes.
In order to prevent its sub-brand Honor from losing access to U.S. suppliers and cutting-edge chips, Huawei sold the brand to a consortium made up of over 30 companies for $15 billion. Honor as a stand-alone brand, you see, is not impacted by the U.S. actions taken against Huawei. Losing Honor's business this year has analysts expecting Huawei to be the seventh largest phone manufacturer in 2021 followed by Honor in eighth place.
Those who have counted Huawei down and out might be surprised to learn that the company is continuing to produce its usual flagship models this year starting with the Huawei P50 line. Rumored specs for the P50 Pro were recently disseminated by Twitter tipster @hereYashRaj. According to the tweet, the global version of the P50 Pro will have two different variants; one will run the open source version of Android while the other will run Huawei's own Harmony OS. You might recall that the latter was developed by Huawei after Google was no longer allowed to do business with the company. Chinese consumers will only have the ability to purchase the model powered by Harmony OS.
The P50 Pro will sport the Kirin 9000, the second 5nm chip used on a smartphone after the iPhone 12 series' A14 Bionic. It also will come with 6/8GB of memory and 128/256GB of storage. The circular camera module used on the Huawei Mate 40 series has been replaced by a oval module in the upper left corner of the back panel. In front, a punch-hole selfie snapper can be found.
It is expected that the Huawei P50 will be equipped with a 6.1-inch to 6.2-inch AMOLED display while the P50 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. A 6.8-inch AMOLED screen will adorn the P50 Pro Plus. The P50 screen will be slightly curved or flat while the P50 Pro display will have the waterfall dropping off on each side. The P50 Pro Plus reportedly carries a quad curved display.