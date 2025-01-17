Honor CEO resigns, Huawei boss steps in
Honor – you know, the brand that comes up with brilliant phones like the Magic 7 Pro and promises a 6,000 mAh battery for the crazy thin foldable Magic V4 – has a new CEO.
The role of George Zhao (also known as Zhao Ming) will now be taken over by Li Jian, a seasoned executive with a strong background at Huawei. The announcement was made through Honor's communication channels, confirming earlier rumors about Zhao's departure.
While the specifics of his health issues remain undisclosed, the company emphasized its respect for his decision and its commitment to a smooth leadership transition.
Li Jian, who will now assume the role of CEO, brings with him a wealth of experience from his years at Huawei. Having joined Huawei in 2001, Li rose through the ranks to become a member of the company's Supervisory Board in 2017
Zhao's tenure as CEO was marked by significant achievements, including Honor's evolution into a major player in the industry following its separation from Huawei. His departure signals the end of an era, but with Li Jian at the helm, Honor is expected to maintain its strategic direction and drive forward its ambitious goals.
The Board of Directors of Honor Device Co. Ltd. announced on January 17, 2025, that Mr George Zhao has resigned from his positions as Director and CEO of the company due to personal reasons. The company and the Board of Directors sincerely appreciate Mr Zhao’s outstanding contributions to the company during his tenure. With the approval of the Board of Directors, Mr Jian Li has been appointed to succeed Mr Zhao.
– Honor Newsroom, 17 January 2025
In a report by Huawei Central, the company's newsroom, health concerns were cited as the reason for Zhao's resignation, though specific details remain undisclosed.
His responsibilities at Huawei included strategic management and global operations. After leaving Huawei in 2020-21, Li joined Honor's management team, where he played a key role in human resources and organizational strategy.
Let's hope Honor starts to release more phones for the global audience!
