Amazon UK's deal on the mid-range Honor 90 is back in the game

Honor 90 Lite: now 24% off on Amazon UK

In case the Honor 90 is too expensive for you even at 22% off, why not consider its slightly less impressive sibling? The Honor 90 Lite comes with some compromises like 90Hz refresh rates instead of 120Hz and a 100MP camera system instead of 200MP, but it's still a perfectly good budget option. Ah, we almost forgot: this phone is available at lower prices, too! Currently, Amazon UK is selling it at 24% off.