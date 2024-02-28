Up Next:
Amazon UK's deal on the mid-range Honor 90 is back in the game
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you miss the old days when you could find not just a phone but also a charger inside the box? If you live in the UK and are willing to settle for something other than an Apple, Samsung, or OnePlus, we might be able to help you out. We just found out that Amazon UK resurrected its Honor 90 deal from last month, once again shaving a cool £100 off its price tag.
Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, giving you fast and efficient performance. The handset is a tad more powerful than the Galaxy A54, one of its main competitors; feel free to go the whole nine yards and learn more about how it performs compared to other popular phones via our review.
With this puppy, you also get a good camera setup. The handset features a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor, complemented by a 50MP selfie camera. Generally, the phone can capture great photos with accurate colors and no oversaturation or overexposure, especially when conditions are just right.
As mentioned, we first saw the Honor phone sporting a tempting £100 cheaper price tag a month ago. Mind you, this Android phone has seen even lower prices last year. Then again, we haven’t seen better prices for the Honor 90 thus far this year, so it’s a perfectly good option for people on a budget. By the way, if this bad boy is too pricey for you, even at 22% off, consider its slightly less impressive sibling, the Honor 90 Lite, which is also retailing at lower prices right now.
While it’s not among the best phones on the market, the Honor 90 is actually no disappointment in the mid-range segment. It has a great 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates and cool gimmicks like 3840Hz PWM dimming and dynamic circadian rhythm color adjustments.
Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, giving you fast and efficient performance. The handset is a tad more powerful than the Galaxy A54, one of its main competitors; feel free to go the whole nine yards and learn more about how it performs compared to other popular phones via our review.
With this puppy, you also get a good camera setup. The handset features a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor, complemented by a 50MP selfie camera. Generally, the phone can capture great photos with accurate colors and no oversaturation or overexposure, especially when conditions are just right.
Honor completes the whole package with a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging speeds. As hinted, you get the charging brick inside the box, which is really appreciated.
Things that are NOT allowed: