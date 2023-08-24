Want to save on an amazing new mid-ranger? Snatch an Honor 70 for £180 OFF from Amazon UK

Honor 70 5G: Save £180! Grab the Honor 70 from Amazon UK and save £180. The phone has a stylish design, nice performance, and it's a real bargain at this price. £180 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

Since this is a more pocket-friendly device, the Honor 70 doesn't come with Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor like its more expensive cousin, the Honor Magic5 Pro. Instead, the phone packs 8GB of RAM and is powered by the solid mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which holds a decent amount of firepower. With these specs, the Honor 70 can do day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and socials and streaming videos with ease.In addition to its good performance, the Honor 70 comes with a 54MP main camera, which can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps, and a 32 MP selfie snapper, which can capture videos in 1080p at 30 fps. Since this is a budget-friendly device, there is no telephoto lens on board. Nevertheless, the Honor 70 takes beautiful photos, especially for such a budget handset.As for the battery life of the Honor 70, the phone packs a 4,800mAh battery, which can get you through the day without making a pit stop for charging. Speaking of charging, the phone supports 66W wired charging, which can fill the tank in about 40 minutes. Another great news is that Honor ships a charging brick with its Honor 70, so you won't need to spend extra pounds on a new 66W charger.Also, don't worry, the Honor 70 runs on Android and uses Google's services, which means you will be able to use Google Maps, Gmail, etc.The Honor 70 is actually a pretty decent mid-ranger that can now be yours for way less than usual. So tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and save on a brand new Honor 70 while you can.