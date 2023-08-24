Get the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB for £151 off its price on Amazon UK
The hard truth is that you need to shell out some serious cash to have a phone with high-end specs. For instance, the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra will set you back £1399. Almost £1400 for... a phone! Of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is not your ordinary smartphone. However, £1400 is still a lot of money. So, what do you do if you want a high-end phone but don't want to spend £1400 on one? Well, the answer is simple: you just take advantage of this deal.
Believe it or not, the Honor Magic5 Pro is pretty impressive. It's powered by Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. With such specs, expect the Honor Magic5 Pro to have stellar performance and be able to run heavy games and apps without even breaking a sweat.
The Honor Magic5 Pro also excels in the battery department. It's powered by a 5450 mAh battery, which will easily get you through more intense days and even have some charge left at the end. Also, the Honor Magic5 Pro supports 50W wireless charging and 66W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in around 45 minutes. Oh, and the phone comes with a charger inside the box.
As we said, the Honor Magic5 Pro is a truly impressive device. It has great style, performance, cameras, and battery life. Furthermore, the phone supports Google's services and costs way less than a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra, which makes it an awesome choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on a new high-end phone. However, it's important to act quickly on this offer, as it won't be available indefinitely.
Right now, Amazon UK is selling the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro for 16% off its price. And when we turn the percentage into cash, it appears you will save £151 on this amazing smartphone if you capitalize on this deal.
A high-end phone won't be a truly top-tier device if it doesn't take beautiful pictures, will it? The Honor Magic5 Pro packs a triple camera setup on its back, with all the shooters being 50MP large. This, combined with some software magic, allows the Honor Magic5 Pro to take beautiful photos and capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps.
