Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Get the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB for £151 off its price on Amazon UK

Deals honor
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB for £151 off its price on Amazon UK
The hard truth is that you need to shell out some serious cash to have a phone with high-end specs. For instance, the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra will set you back £1399. Almost £1400 for... a phone! Of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is not your ordinary smartphone. However, £1400 is still a lot of money. So, what do you do if you want a high-end phone but don't want to spend £1400 on one? Well, the answer is simple: you just take advantage of this deal.

Right now, Amazon UK is selling the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro for 16% off its price. And when we turn the percentage into cash, it appears you will save £151 on this amazing smartphone if you capitalize on this deal.

Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB: Now £151 OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro from Amazon UK and save £151 in the process. The phone has incredible performance, take good photos and has nice battery life.
£151 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


Believe it or not, the Honor Magic5 Pro is pretty impressive. It's powered by Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. With such specs, expect the Honor Magic5 Pro to have stellar performance and be able to run heavy games and apps without even breaking a sweat.

A high-end phone won't be a truly top-tier device if it doesn't take beautiful pictures, will it? The Honor Magic5 Pro packs a triple camera setup on its back, with all the shooters being 50MP large. This, combined with some software magic, allows the Honor Magic5 Pro to take beautiful photos and capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps.

The Honor Magic5 Pro also excels in the battery department. It's powered by a 5450 mAh battery, which will easily get you through more intense days and even have some charge left at the end. Also, the Honor Magic5 Pro supports 50W wireless charging and 66W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in around 45 minutes. Oh, and the phone comes with a charger inside the box.

As we said, the Honor Magic5 Pro is a truly impressive device. It has great style, performance, cameras, and battery life. Furthermore, the phone supports Google's services and costs way less than a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra, which makes it an awesome choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on a new high-end phone. However, it's important to act quickly on this offer, as it won't be available indefinitely.

Popular stories

Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless