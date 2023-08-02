Save £150 on the stylish, budget-friendly Honor 70 mid-ranger; get one from Amazon UK





Now, since the Honor 70 is not a



Well, first of all, although it's a budget device, the Honor 70 is definitely a stylish handset that feels like a high-end smartphone. It features a curved display and a fancy-looking back with reflective diamond-like pattern.



Of course, the look isn't everything; a good phone must also have good performance. And we are delighted to say that the Honor 70 checks this box as well, despite being a budget-friendly smartphone. The Snapdragon 778G+ chipset inside, coupled with 8GB of RAM, offers a good amount of firepower and will let you play games and do day-to-day tasks on your Honor 70 without experiencing stutters or other issues.



The Honor 70 also takes pretty great photos for such a budget phone. It packs a 54MP main camera capable of shooting videos in up to 4K at 30fps. As for the selfie camera, it's 32 MP and can capture videos at 1080p 30fps. We must also note that there is no telephoto lens on board, which means the phone doesn't offer an optical zoom.



Now, unlike most budget-friendly phones, the Honor 70 is not a 2-day battery champ. That said, its 4,800mAh battery is perfectly capable of getting you through a more intense day without the need to top up. However, if you do need to make a pit stop, you should know that the phone packs a pretty fast 66W wired charging capable of filling the phone's tank in around 40 minutes. Oh, and there is a charger inside the box, so you won't need to spend extra pounds on one.



We should also mention that the Honor 70 runs on Android and supports Google's services. So, you will be able to download apps from Google's Play Store and use Gmail and Google Maps. Also, the Honor 70 is 5G capable, which means you will have faster data speeds.



