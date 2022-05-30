Honor unveils the Dimensity 9000 powered 70 Pro+; phone will ship on June 16th

Honor announced today a trio of new handsets, the 70, 70 Pro, and the 70 Pro+. Let's start with the latter model, the most premium of the three. The Honor 70 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 which is built by TSMC using its 4nm process node. Both the 70 Pro+ and the 70 Pro are equipped with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a "symmetrical quad curved design. The Honor 70 Pro features the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8000 under the hood, a very capable chip but still one rung below the Dimensity 9000.





The 70 Pro+ is equipped with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The Honor 70, the low phone on the totem pole, is powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G Mobile Platform. The screen size of the device weighs in at 6.67-inches. Interestingly, all three models use the Sony IMX800 54MP sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide/macro sensor. The Pro and Pro+ models include an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom (up to 30x digital zoom) and OIS. The front-facing punch-hole camera on the Pro units sport a 50MP sensor with a wide 100° field of view.





The Honor 70 series (which means all three models) can record back and front video simultaneously. And both Pro models will charge their batteries at 100W. Thus, in only 15-minutes, the 4500mAh battery used on the 70 Pro and 70 Pro+ will charge to 60% of capacity. Another 15 minutes (for a total of 30 minutes) will completely refresh the battery to 100%.





Even though it is not Thanksgiving, let's talk turkey. The Honor 70 Pro+ with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost you 4,299 Yuan (equivalent to $645, €600, and ₹50,000). With 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, the pricing is 4,599 Yuan (equivalent to $690, €640, and ₹ 53,500). The device is available for pre-order today with delivery starting on June 16th.





The 70 Pro is going to be available in models with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 3,699 Yuan, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage priced at 3,999 Yuan, and with 12GB of RAM with 512GB storage carrying a price tag of 4,399 Yuan. The Honor 70 is also available for pre-order today and will be released starting on June 7th.







The Honor 70 series will be available in these color options: Midnight Black, Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, Frosted Gold, and Icelandic Frost. Keep in mind that the only difference between the Honor 70 Pro and 70 Pro+ is the chipset with the 5nm Dimensity 8000 on the former and the 4nm Dimensity 9000 powering the latter. Remember that the lower the process node, the higher the number of transistors inside a chip which is why the Dimensity 9000 is more powerful and energy-efficient than the Dimensity 8000.





George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. said, "...the HONOR 70 Series delivers a significant leap forward in imaging and video performance, perfect for the younger generation who desires innovative technology and creative solutions when it comes to creating content."