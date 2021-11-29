Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Cyber Monday: JBL wireless earbuds 50% off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Cyber Monday: JBL wireless earbuds 50% off!

 View
Cyber Monday deals
Catch limited-time Cyber Monday deals on tech before they are gone!
Android honor

Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro live photos reveal more details

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro live photos reveal more details
With just a couple of days left until the big reveal of the Honor 60 series, a few pictures showing the front and back of two of them: Honor 60 and Honor Pro 60. They may look similar, but they’re definitely not the same size as seen in the live photos (via SparrowNews).

One of the photos confirms previous rumors in regards with the Honor 60’s triple camera setup that includes 108MP main sensor. The other two showing the front side reveal that the vanilla Honor 60 will be using a dual-curved display, whereas the Honor 60 Prow will be equipped with a four-curved display.

Both feature a punch hole symmetrically centered in near the upper bezel, which houses an impressive 50-megapixel selfie camera. That’s about all we get from these live pictures, but according to the latest Geekbench listing, the Honor 60 Pro will be equipped with a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, which means it will also support 5G connectivity.

The Honor 60 Pro will ship with Android 11 and will pack at least 12GB RAM inside. Also, the FHD+ display supports 120Hz refresh rate, while the 4,500 mAh battery comes with 66W fast charging technology.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

HOT Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$400 off (21%) Gift
$1549 99
$1949 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$500 off (50%)
$499 99 /mo
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy
Discover more deals

Latest News

Huawei's rumored foldable flip phone said to employ a next-generation hinge
by Alan Friedman,  0
Huawei's rumored foldable flip phone said to employ a next-generation hinge
Apple might be working on a new multi-device charger
by Alan Friedman,  3
Apple might be working on a new multi-device charger
Samsung's top rugged tablets are on sale at huge Cyber Monday discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's top rugged tablets are on sale at huge Cyber Monday discounts
Sony patents a cult PlayStation controller for phones
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Sony patents a cult PlayStation controller for phones
CEO Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter "effective immediately"
by Alan Friedman,  1
CEO Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter "effective immediately"
Specs for MediaTek’s next upper mid-range chip, the Dimensity 7000, leak online
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Specs for MediaTek’s next upper mid-range chip, the Dimensity 7000, leak online
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless