Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro live photos reveal more details

With just a couple of days left until the big reveal of the Honor 60 series, a few pictures showing the front and back of two of them: Honor 60 and Honor Pro 60. They may look similar, but they’re definitely not the same size as seen in the live photos (via SparrowNews).
One of the photos confirms previous rumors in regards with the Honor 60’s triple camera setup that includes 108MP main sensor. The other two showing the front side reveal that the vanilla Honor 60 will be using a dual-curved display, whereas the Honor 60 Prow will be equipped with a four-curved display.
Both feature a punch hole symmetrically centered in near the upper bezel, which houses an impressive 50-megapixel selfie camera. That’s about all we get from these live pictures, but according to the latest Geekbench listing, the Honor 60 Pro will be equipped with a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, which means it will also support 5G connectivity.
The Honor 60 Pro will ship with Android 11 and will pack at least 12GB RAM inside. Also, the FHD+ display supports 120Hz refresh rate, while the 4,500 mAh battery comes with 66W fast charging technology.