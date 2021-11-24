The 5G-enabled Honor 60 series to be unveiled on December 1

It’s been less than a month since Honor launched its mid-range 50 series
, and the Chinese company has even more smartphones in the pipeline. And it’s not hard to guess the name of Honor’s upcoming devices since the Chinese company has already teased the official announcement
(via MyFixGuide
).
The upcoming Honor 60 series is expected to feature at least three different models: Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro and Honor SE. Unlike the Honor 50 that packs a Snapdragon 778G 5G
chipset, the upcoming phones are expected to be more powerful.
It’s not yet been confirmed, but the Honor Pro 60 is rumored to pack a high-end Snapdragon 870
chipset. Also, the phone will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The regular Honor 60 model on the other hand will only support 66W fast charging.
However, considering the Honor 60 series is supposed to be aimed at mid-range tier, these rumors may be false, and the upcoming phones might end up with the same chipset inside as the Honor 50 series, or perhaps trade it for a MediaTek processor like the Dimensity 900
.
Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long for these important details. Honor confirmed the 60 series will be unveiled in China on December 1, which is less than a week from now.