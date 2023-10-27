Score a new awesome mid-ranger at a lower price; get an Honor 50 for £130 less from Amazon UK

Honor 50: Save £130! Get the awesome Honor 50 mid-ranger from Amazon UK and save £130 in the process. The phone has good performance, and it's a total bargain at this price. £130 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the Honor 50 has enough horsepower to deal with daily tasks without even breaking a sweat. Furthermore, it's good for gaming as well.In addition to its nice performance, the Honor 50 sports a 108 MP main camera that can record videos in up to 4K at 30fps and a 32 MP selfie snapper that can do the same but in up to 1080p at 30fps. The cameras also take beautiful photos, so you will look awesome in your gym shots.On top of that, the Honor 50 comes with a gorgeous 6.57-inch display with 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. While it doesn't look impressive on paper, the display offers pretty awesome picture quality, making gaming and binge-watching TV series an even bigger pleasure. Oh, and the phone supports Google's services.In terms of battery life, the Honor 50 sports a 4,300mAh power cell, which delivers an all-day battery life without any top-ups. Furthermore, the phone packs a 66W wired fast charging, which fills the tank to 70% in just 20 minutes and 100% in about 45 minutes.As you can see, the Honor 50 is a pretty decent phone, which is currently a steal on Amazon UK. However, since the offer most likely has an expiration date, we suggest you make your purchase as soon as possible — preferably today.