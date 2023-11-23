Oppo Reno11 and Reno11 Pro flagships officially introduced
As expected, Oppo’s new flagships, the vanilla Reno11 and the improved Reno11 Pro, have just been officially announced. Both will be initially available in China starting December, but we expect them to be introduced in other countries weeks after their market debut.
Unfortunately, Oppo’s new top-tier handsets can’t compete with the new flagships launched by other Chinese brands this month such as vivo, honor, and realme. The Oppo Reno11 and Reno11 Pro pack rather old chipsets that have been used by the handset maker in some of its last year’s products.
On the back, the regular Reno11 is equipped with a triple camera, which includes the 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor, a 32-megapixel portrait camera, as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
On the other hand, the Reno11 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, coupled with 12/256GB or 12/512GB. Its triple camera includes the Sony IMX890 sensor, along with 32-megapixel portrait and 8-megapixel ultrawide cameras.
Both Oppo’s flagships ship with ColorOS 14 and feature dual-SIM support. The regular Reno11 is now available for preorder in China for as low as $350, while the Reno11 Pro can be had for $490. The former is scheduled to hit the shelves on November 15, whereas the latter will be launched on the market on December 1.
Unfortunately, Oppo’s new top-tier handsets can’t compete with the new flagships launched by other Chinese brands this month such as vivo, honor, and realme. The Oppo Reno11 and Reno11 Pro pack rather old chipsets that have been used by the handset maker in some of its last year’s products.
For starters, the Reno11 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, the same that powers the Reno10 Pro. On the bright side, the phone sports a decent 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
On the back, the regular Reno11 is equipped with a triple camera, which includes the 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor, a 32-megapixel portrait camera, as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
Oppo Reno11 Pro
On the other hand, the Reno11 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, coupled with 12/256GB or 12/512GB. Its triple camera includes the Sony IMX890 sensor, along with 32-megapixel portrait and 8-megapixel ultrawide cameras.
The new Oppo Reno11 Pro boasts a 6.74-inch OLED display with 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery that features 80W fast charging support.
Both Oppo’s flagships ship with ColorOS 14 and feature dual-SIM support. The regular Reno11 is now available for preorder in China for as low as $350, while the Reno11 Pro can be had for $490. The former is scheduled to hit the shelves on November 15, whereas the latter will be launched on the market on December 1.
Things that are NOT allowed: