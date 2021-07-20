Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing





Earlier, a listing for a smartphone from the Nokia G-series was spotted on UK retailer websites. Although the listing did not reveal many details of the upcoming budget-friendly device, it turns out it will be Nokia G50, and it will come with 5G support and, as a recent leak shows, a very nice price, reports NokiaMob

The Nokia G50 will come with 5G and a price of £207

Leaks have not detailed any specs for the phone yet, apart from the starting configuration of the G50, which will reportedly be 4GB/64GB. The listing reveals two available colors: Blue and Sand.







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up