Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing

Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing0
Earlier, a listing for a smartphone from the Nokia G-series was spotted on UK retailer websites. Although the listing did not reveal many details of the upcoming budget-friendly device, it turns out it will be Nokia G50, and it will come with 5G support and, as a recent leak shows, a very nice price, reports NokiaMob.
The Nokia G50 will come with 5G and a price of £207
A retailer website in the UK has now revealed the price of the budget-friendly device, listing it at £207 (that's around €239, US$283, without counting region-specific pricing schemes). This may not sound as affordable as some other budget phones, but depending on its specs and performance, it may be a contender for the best budget 5G phones list.
Leaks have not detailed any specs for the phone yet, apart from the starting configuration of the G50, which will reportedly be 4GB/64GB. The listing reveals two available colors: Blue and Sand.
The phone might most probably rock a MediaTek 5G chip instead of the Snapdragon 480 5G platform, as G-series Nokia phones usually come with MediaTek processors.
The announcement date of the Nokia G50 is at this time unknown.