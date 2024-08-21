Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

HMD working on another Lumia-like mid-range smartphone

Upcoming HMD phone | Image credits: @smashx_60
HMD has several phones in the works right now, but information about most of them is pretty scarce at the moment. The Finnish company is expected to launch its very pink clamshell feature phone, the HMD Barbie, at the end of the month, but a few more mid-range smartphones are in the pipeline too.

We’ve already reported about the HMD Hyper, a new mid-range handset that borrows many design elements from the Lumia lineup. Today, we have another leak that claims HMD has an additional Lumia-like phone in the works.

However, this one doesn’t have a (code)name yet, but we do have a couple of images that allegedly show the phone in two different colors: olive and violet. The images leaked by @smashx_60 reveal a phone that looks very much like the HMD Hyper, but with a slightly different camera configuration.

In fact, one of the most obvious differences between the unnamed phone and the HMD Hyper is the camera island layout. The LED flash is positioned in the middle right side of the camera island on the unknown HMD phone, while the HMD Hyper has it on the upper right corner.

Since the front side isn’t shown in either of the two images, it’s impossible to tell if the phone will have the same punch hole display as the previously leaked HMD Hyper.

It looks like HMD has a very clear idea about what its phones should look like, although we would have loved a little bit more diversity. HMD Skyline seems to be the base for many of the company’s upcoming devices when it comes to design, something that definitely isn’t unheard of in the smartphone industry.

It remains to be seen if HMD’s attempt to capitalize on the Lumia nostalgia will prove to be successful. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long since many of these unannounced phones are likely to be introduced next month at IFA 2024.
