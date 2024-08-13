HMD has another mid-range smartphone in the pipeline
Up Next:
HMD Hyper | Image credits: @smashx_60Finnish handset manufacturer HMD has multiple devices in development, but none of them seem to be high-end. After the release of Skyline and Crest, HMD is gearing up for the launch of a … dumb phone. The HMD Barbie seems to be a collaboration meant to turn a reskinned version of the Nokia 2660 Flip into an appealing clamshell.
But there’s yet another mid-range smartphone that HMD is likely to release by the end of the year. An official-looking image and specs of an unannounced HMD Hyper have just been leaked on Twitter earlier today, which suggests we’re not that far from an official reveal.
Design-wise, the Hyper looks very much like the HMD Skyline, which strongly resembles the Lumia series. The camera island is a bit smaller, but other than that the Hyper and Skyline look very similar.
Now, as far as the specs go, the Hyper is clearly the inferior phone between the two, at least according to the leaked information. For instance, the HMD Hyper is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, whereas the Skyline is equipped with a more powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.
Besides that, the HMD Hyper is said to feature 8GB RAM and 256GB (expandable via microSD card), as well as a large 4,700 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.
HMD Hyper comes with a triple camera setup: 50MP, 13MP, and 8MP. There’s also a secondary 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front inside the punch-hole cutout.
Sadly, the leaker doesn’t mention the size of the display, but the specs list mentions that it’s an OLED with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also no mention of price and release date, but this should be cheaper than the HMD Skyline.
FYI, the Skyline is currently priced to sell for around $500 / €550, so the Hyper should cost a lot less than that.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: