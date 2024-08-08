HMD Barbie live images and partial specs revealed ahead of launch

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

HMD confirmed last week it will launch a Barbie-themed phone by the end of August. Although the Finnish company didn’t reveal much about the device, the so-called HMD Barbie is probably a very cheap and very PINK feature phone.

The teaser HMD posted on Twitter last week only revealed a very small part of the upcoming phone, but it was enough to assume that the Barbie phone is a clamshell. Today, we have a few more pictures of the HMD Barbie courtesy to TENAA, the Chinese certification organization (via MySmartPrice).

The images listed on TENAA confirm that the HMD Barbie is a clamshell feature phone. The Barbie tag is stamped on the phone’s back side along with HMD’s logo. Interestingly enough, the front side features a silver layer with the Barbie name etched at the bottom and the main camera/LED flash positioned in the upper part.

Beyond that, there’s really nothing else that stands out design-wise. Perhaps it’s worth mentioning that the HMD Barbie does have rather big keys, which makes it perfect for seniors.

Nokia Barbie | Image credits: TENAA

As far as the specs go, we previously reported that the HMD Barbie might be a rebranded Nokia 2660 Flip. However, according to the specs listed on TENAA, the HMD Barbie will be a little bit different, although not by much.

For instance, instead of 48MB RAM like the Nokia 2660 Flip, the HMD Barbie packs 64MB RAM. Also, the phone features 128MB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card).

The listing also mentions a 1GHz processor and a decent 1,450mAh battery. In comparison, the Nokia 2660 Flip comes with a 1GHz Unisoc T107 chipset and a similar 1,450mAh battery.

The size of the main and secondary displays seems to be the same: 2.8-inch and 1.77-inch, respectively. HMD has already confirmed that the Barbie phone will be officially introduced on August 28, but we suspect we’ll learn more about the clamshell much sooner, so stay tuned.
Cosmin Vasile
