HMD schools Apple, Samsung with Amped Buds case that can charge your phone

MWC Wearables Audio
A woman dancing in front of a gigantic earbud.
The MWC attracts techies from all four corners of the world to Barcelona; and it's not just for tech giants like Samsung (they're showing off the Galaxy S25 Edge) and Xiaomi (with its absurdly capable camera setup on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra), or popular newcomers like Nothing (they're expected to unveil the Nothing 3a series on March 4).

The Mobile World Congress is also the forum for lesser known companies to showcase their own innovations and speculate about what tomorrow's mobile tech might look like. Like HMD (Human Mobile Devices, the company that took over Nokia) and its latest earbuds: HMD Amped Buds.

I'm not here to talk about these buds' sound quality, or try to convince you that you must have them because reasons. But I can't lie and tell you that I'm not impressed with the case of the Amped Buds: it offers wireless charging capabilities: as in, this earbuds case can charge your phone.

Sure, we're dealing with a 1,600 mAh case here; this isn't the five, ten, or even twenty thousand mAh capacity territory of a dedicated external battery, but 1,600 mAh can be a lot when in need of a charge. HMD clarifies that you just need to "pop the case on the back of a smartphone that supports wireless charging – with or without magnets – or just use the cable" for the magic to happen.

It's nice to charge your earbuds' case with your phone, but what HMD Amped Buds can do is even better, in my humble opinion.

Kind of makes you want that your expensive AirPods Pro (or the Galaxy Buds Pro) match what the €199 (~$207 when directly converted) HMD earbuds offer.

Apart from the revolutionary case that can charge your phone, the HMD Amped Buds come with a sweat and splash resistance with an IP54 rating. They also pack "precision-tuned" 10mm drivers that should "deliver immersive sound, dynamically amplifying low frequencies, and ensuring that every beat, drop, and melody is heard exactly as intended".

On top of it all, these can connect to two devices at once (to your phone and laptop, for example) and they are compatible with Google's Find My Device for lost objects.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

