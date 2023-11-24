This might be the cheapest phone to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
One of those devices is the Redmi K70 Pro, part of the Redmi K70 line (which is to debut globally as the Poco F6 series). This article is all about it!
Without further ado, here’s the white variant of the Redmi K70 Pro:
As seen, the rear camera setup consists of three cameras and a flash for a quad-hole design! One of the triple cameras sports a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization. There’s 2x optical zoom, too.
This price is, of course, for the Chinese market, so we’ll have to wait and see what the Redmi K70 Pro will cost when it debuts in the West. Speaking of “debut”, it’s expected that the Redmi K70 Pro will be unveiled on November 29 in China. The global premiere is to be expected later, probably in the beginning of 2024.
This just might make the Redmi K70 Pro the cheapest phone in the world with the aforementioned SoC.
Here are more pictures of the Redmi K70 Pro, this time in black:
Now, there’s a massive gallery leak tease ahead of its November 29 domestic unveiling. The images reveal the Redmi K70 Pro in black and white: sleek! The images are brought to daylight by Redmi’s official Weibo account.
Under the hood, the source claims users will be happy to experience the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Also, the phone (with an 6.67-inch display) is expected to boast 12 GB of RAM and a capacious 256 GB of storage. If you’re already hooked, prepare to get blown away by the rumored price tag: approximately $545.
