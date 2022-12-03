Head-spinning photos, insane zoom from new camera champ put Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro to bed!

If you are a true smartphone enthusiast, you'd know the Vivo X90 Pro+ has been one of the most anticipated flagship phones of 2022!

The results?

considerably

larger

Hardware talk aside, the photo samples only seem to prove that Vivo could well be the brand-new king of both camera software and hardware!

sharpness









Whether it's day or night, in order to compensate for the lacking hardware and computational expertise, phones like the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra tend to boost artificial sharpening and noise reduction, resulting in unnatural photos. This was also observed in comparisons against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.



Vivo X90 Pro+ night photos are some of the best to ever come out from a phone’s camera; crush Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro



Speaking of night photos, I can't skip paying special attention to the Night Mode, which is another area where the Vivo X90 Pro+ has got Apple and Samsung beat…

Much unlike the competition, lens reflections are handled ridiculously well; photos are practically noise-free, and details are natural. Samsung's images, for example, seem to show a red tint that's not present in real life (according to the photographer) and tons of noise and artefacts - as you can see in some of the images. Whether it's day or night, in order to compensate for the lacking hardware and computational expertise, phones like the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra tend to boost artificial sharpening and noise reduction, resulting in unnatural photos. This was also observed in comparisons against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.Much unlike the competition, lens reflections are handled ridiculously well; photos are practically noise-free, and details are natural. Samsung's images, for example, seem to show a red tint that's not present in real life (according to the photographer) and tons of noise and artefacts - as you can see in some of the images.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra tends to oversharpen photos; often has full colors as well as noise and artefacts

The iPhone 14 Pro's Night Mode does quite well to overcome the limitations of its hardware with darker night photos; it still adds too much sharpening

The Vivo X90 Pro+ and Xiaomi 12S Ultra do a remarkable job; they use the same 1-inch Sony sensor for their main cameras; photos are noise-free, detail and colors very natural, and lights are handled gracefully













Sorry, Samsung! Galaxy S22 Ultra isn't the 10x zoom king anymore - Vivo's magical 64MP periscope camera takes the crown





The other thing that stands out about Vivo's camera is the sheer zoom range of the X90 Pro+...

On paper, phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which have 10x and 5x zoom lenses, shouldn't be far behind. In fact, they should easily outdo Vivo, which has a 3.5x zoom camera for longer reach. On paper, phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which have 10x and 5x zoom lenses, shouldn't be far behind. In fact, they should easily outdo Vivo, which has a 3.5x zoom camera for longer reach.





However, surprising or not, there's a major plot twist here, as Vivo's 10x zoom shots taken with the 64MP, 3.5x zoom lens run circles around the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its dedicated 10x zoom snapper!



However, surprising or not, there's a major plot twist here, as Vivo's 10x zoom shots taken with the 64MP, 3.5x zoom lens run circles around the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its dedicated 10x zoom snapper!





Although it does remarkably well, considering its 3.5x zoom lens, the Vivo X90 Pro+ can't match the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 20x zoom (or beyond)







As far as Vivo's win in 10x zoom photos is concerned, the Galaxy S22 Ultra might be using a 10x optical zoom lens, but in order to make this happen, Samsung had to use a double-prism mechanism, which significantly reduced the amount of light that eventually reaches the sensor. As far as Vivo's win in 10x zoom photos is concerned, the Galaxy S22 Ultra might be using a 10x optical zoom lens, but in order to make this happen, Samsung had to use a double-prism mechanism, which significantly reduced the amount of light that eventually reaches the sensor.









All that being said, It's worth noting that although the Vivo X90 Pro+ seems to do better than the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 10x zoom photos, "magic" can only go that far, as Samsung's flagship manages to reclaim its lead in 20x or beyond. Due to the small size of Samsung's 10x camera, though, this advantage is only noticeable if you have plenty of light to work with (like in the samples above). On top of that, Samsung's 10x sensor in question is way smaller than that of Vivo's periscope shooter while also being unable to do any sensor-cropping due to its low 10MP resolution (versus 64MP on the Vivo).All that being said, It's worth noting that although the Vivo X90 Pro+ seems to do better than the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 10x zoom photos, "magic" can only go that far, as Samsung's flagship manages to reclaim its lead in 20x or beyond. Due to the small size of Samsung's 10x camera, though, this advantage is only noticeable if you have plenty of light to work with (like in the samples above).





I find Vivo's zoom range to be far more practical, so I'm willing to give it the win here. Of course, those are early samples, so take them with a grain of salt.

Unlike Samsung, Apple, Google, the Vivo X90 Pro+ takes Portrait Mode and short-range zoom very seriously



The other area where the Vivo X90 Pro+ seems to do great is short-range zoom and Portrait Mode photography…

Unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which uses digital zoom for 2x photos, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, which utilize sensor-cropping from their main cameras, Vivo's going for a dedicated 2x zoom lens here - a large one, of course. The 2x zoom detail coming from Vivo's 50MP camera is natural and pleasent. Unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which uses digital zoom for 2x photos, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, which utilize sensor-cropping from their main cameras, Vivo's going for a dedicated 2x zoom lens here - a large one, of course. The 2x zoom detail coming from Vivo's 50MP camera is natural and pleasent.