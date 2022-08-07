 HBO Max, Discovery+ to be merged into a single streaming platform - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

HBO Max, Discovery+ to be merged into a single streaming platform

Wireless service
@cosminvasile
1
HBO Max, Discovery+ to be merged into a single streaming platform
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is determined to put the nail in the coffin for HBO Max. The giant announced plans to merge both services in the summer of 2023, but that comes with some massive budget cuts and layoffs.

The recent news that Batgirl has been scrapped after the movie was (almost) finished, pretty much sums up the changes Warner Bros. Discovery has in store for HBO Max. As many of you probably know already, HBO Max is heavily focused on movies and TV series, while Discovery is now mostly known for its reality shows from HGTV, Food Network and Discovery Channel.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be launched in the United States as a single service next year. According to JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, the new streaming platform will combine the best elements of both services.

According to the company’s Q2 2022 earnings report, Discovery+ will be the core of the new platform, while HBO Max’s portfolio will be limited to Originals. Although the current catalog will be carried over, no new movies or TV shows will be made outside of the Originals offering. HBO Max had major performance issues during big releases, which convinced Warner Bros. Discovery to cut deep into the streaming service’s budget.

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a huge $3.4 billion net loss in Q2 2022, so the company is now trying to push Discovery+, its more successful service, to more customers, while cutting back on HBO Max productions or distribution deals. The new HBO Max + Discovery Plus changes will only affect customers in the United States.

In related news, AT&T announced it has reached a new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery for the distribution of HBO Max, after the carrier removed the offering from its wireless plans back in June.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet
Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet
Musk still willing to buy Twitter under this one condition
Musk still willing to buy Twitter under this one condition
Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)
Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)
Apple could push back the launch of iPadOS 16 to October
Apple could push back the launch of iPadOS 16 to October
Unpacked before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 real-world images leaked
Unpacked before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 real-world images leaked
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless