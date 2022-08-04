AT&T to bring back HBO Max to its wireless plans
AT&T quietly removed the HBO Max free offering along with the Unlimited Elite plan back in June probably due to financial reasons. However, it looks like the carrier has reached a new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery for the distribution of HBO Max once again.
The new agreement replaces the earlier one that offered HBO Max to AT&T’s internet customers, but that’s just about all the information the carrier revealed today. An AT&T official states that “this adjusted agreement represents an important step in positioning both AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery for continued success.”
Previously, AT&T offered the $15-per-month ad-free HBO Max package with the Unlimited Elite plan, as well as the ad-supported bundle with an unlimited plan via its Cricket prepaid service.
The announcement doesn’t specify when AT&T would bring back the HBO Max free offering to its wireless plans or home internet options. It’s also unclear which version of the HBO Max plan will be offered by the carrier.
Launched in the United States about two years ago, HBO Max is now available in 61 countries. Earlier today, the company announced that HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be merged in the US sometime next summer.
