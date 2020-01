Galaxy S9 and Note 9 now getting the DeX feature from S10 and Note 10

That's all fine and dandy, but we have a question. Does this mean that PlayGalaxy Link will also make it to the 2018 flagships eventually?

Samsung's Desktop Experience (DeX) suite has been around for a while — first, it needed you to buy a separate and cumbersome dock to work, then it only needed a USB Type-C to HDMI cable to operate. With its latest iteration, presented in the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 in 2019, DeX evolved with a new feature called “DeX for PC”.Basically, you link your Galaxy phone to your computer (PC or Mac) via a USB cable and you will get your phone's screen mirrored straight on the computer display. That's good for easy file transfers, or using phone-specific apps on the big screen. Or even if you just want to receive calls and messages straight to your desktop — it's a bit more cumbersome than a wireless connection, but hey, it works.Now, as Samsung is pushing One UI 2.0 (and Android 10) to Galaxy S9 devices, users have reported that DeX for PC makes it down the line to the 2018-issued phones. This includes Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ , and Galaxy Note 9 PlayGalaxy Link is sort of like Steam Link for Samsung's phones. It allows you to stream your PC games to your phone while you are on the go. So, assuming you have a crazy good connection on both ends, you can basically game anywhere. Currently, it's in beta and it's listed as only supporting Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 family devices. But! There's a small note in brackets that says “Other models coming soon”.So, Galaxy S9 owners may or may not be able to test out this game-streaming service on their own once they receive One UI 2.0. Hey, if not now, maybe soon-ish?