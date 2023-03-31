Harry Potter: Magic Awakened gets soft-launched in select countries
One of the biggest franchises in the world, Harry Potter, has just received its second game this year. After the success of Hogwarts Legacy, yet another game set in the Wizarding World is now available for Potterheads, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.
Granted, the game is available only in several countries and not really as a full release, it’s still worth checking out, especially if you’re a fan of the universe. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is in development for a few years with several studios at the helm, including Portkey Games, Netease, Warner Bros. Games, and EnvoyGames.
Developers announced earlier today that the game is going into “soft launch,” which means it will be released in a limited number of territories to test the gameplay an other technical specs ahead of worldwide launch.
Since this is an MMO, it’s important to add that all existing servers will remain open and new countries will be added over time. For the time being, the game will be available in the following countries: Austria, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, and Switzerland (sorry, no U.S. availability yet).
Those who plan to install and play this version of the game, should make sure that it’s updated to the latest version. Additionally, developers recommend all players to protect their game progress by linking their accounts to a Warner Bros. Games Account. Those who do that will also earn a special one-time reward.
If you’re not living in one of the countries where the game has just been soft-launched, you can still pre-register on the game’s official website to earn an exclusive card pack and many other rewards. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available for free via Google Play Store and will soon come to the App Store.
Unlike Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a CCG (collectible card game) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring strategy RPG (role-playing game) elements. It might sound pretentious, but it’s really not.
