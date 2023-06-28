Harry Potter: Magic Awakened launches globally on iOS and Android

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Soft-launched in select territories three months ago, the highly-anticipated Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is finally rolling out globally. A free-to-play collectible roleplay game set in the Wizarding World, the new Harry Potter game is available to play in various territories in the Americas, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Apart from its single player part, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened also features a massively multiplayer (MMO) aspect in the form of wizarding duels.

Lore-wise, the game is set ten years after the Battle of Hogwarts, which means players will experience all the hallmarks of a wizarding education and embark on a riveting new story, featuring familiar faces from the original series and new characters alike.

Just like in the books, players will learn spells as they progress, but this time around the spells will be cast through the form of cards. More importantly, players will need to collect these spells, find the perfect combination and synergies as they venture through increasingly challenging trials and duel other players.

According to Warner Bros., Harry Potter: Magic Awakened features more than 70 spells and summons available at launch. Each of these come with their own unique effects and benefits allowing players to create decks with infinite combinations around damage, control, support and defense.



Additionally, players can equip Echoes that grant special boosts to stats, traits, or passive abilities, as well as Companion cards that can summon powerful allies such as Hermione Granger and Rubeus Hagrid to aid in battle. These mechanics add another layer of strategy to the game.

Starting today, fans can download Harry Potter: Magic Awakened for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.




