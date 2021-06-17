Classic MMORPG RuneScape finally launches on iOS and Android





Unfortunately, with more than 1 million installs, RuneScape has a 2.7 out of 5 rating on Google Play Store, which might hint at a not-so-smooth launch. Most of the reviews on the Google Play Store complain about the number of issues that developers did not bother to fix before launch, instead, focusing on implementing additional monetization models. Well, at least the game is free, so if you're overwhelmed by nostalgia, why not see for yourself what's this all about.