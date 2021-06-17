Classic MMORPG RuneScape finally launches on iOS and Android

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 17, 2021, 5:54 PM
RuneScape, one of the world's most popular MMORPGs, is finally making its debut on mobile after 1.8 million players pre-register it, developer Jagex announced. Although the game is available as a free download from the App Store and the Google Play Store, expect some pretty brutal in-app purchases and a $10 monthly membership if you want to access additional content.

Thankfully, new players will get a free 7-day trial that will allow them to experience RuneScape membership benefits that consist of 8 additional skills, over 120 extra quests, and access to the entire world map. More importantly, RuneScape features cross-platform play, so players who subscribe as a member on mobile can also play the full members' game on the desktop version and vice-versa.

Set in an online world of medieval fantasy, RuneScape encourages players to choose their own path through a compelling quest system, and progress through 28 diverse skills to shape a single character in a classless world.



Unfortunately, with more than 1 million installs, RuneScape has a 2.7 out of 5 rating on Google Play Store, which might hint at a not-so-smooth launch. Most of the reviews on the Google Play Store complain about the number of issues that developers did not bother to fix before launch, instead, focusing on implementing additional monetization models. Well, at least the game is free, so if you're overwhelmed by nostalgia, why not see for yourself what's this all about.

