Warner Bros. to launch new Harry Potter mobile game in the US







The game will feature many customization options for in-game avatars Fans can customize their own character, including iconic clothing like the Sorting Hat. There’s also some sort of story that players can follow, throughout they will be introduced to familiar faces from the original Harry Potter series and new characters alike.



As players progress, players will learn spells and charms that can be cast through the form of cards. To master these spells, players must gather enough magical knowledge, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations.









Although no release date has been announced yet, Warner Bros. revealed that Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will launch globally later this year for iOS and Android. Hopefully, this one won't have the same faith as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, another mobile game that has just been shut down.

Starting today, Android users can pre-register on Google Play and the game's official website to receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch. With each pre-registration tier surpassed, players can unlock additional rewards including in-game currency, cosmetic items and a special card.

