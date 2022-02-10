 Warner Bros. to launch new Harry Potter mobile game in the US - PhoneArena

iOS Android Games

Warner Bros. to launch new Harry Potter mobile game in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Warner Bros. to launch new Harry Potter mobile game in the US
Following in the footsteps of Lost Ark, an MMORPG very popular in Asia that has just been soft-launched in Western markets with huge success, Warner Bros. and Netease have decided to bring Harry Potter: Magic Awakened to Americas, Europe and Oceania territories.

The mobile game was initially released in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan regions in September 2021, and was the biggest mobile launch of last year in those territories, often topping local App Stores as the number 1 game.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a free-to-play collective card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring deep RPG elements. Players will start their journey as young witches and wizards who have just received their acceptance letters to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.



The game will feature many customization options for in-game avatars Fans can customize their own character, including iconic clothing like the Sorting Hat. There’s also some sort of story that players can follow, throughout they will be introduced to familiar faces from the original Harry Potter series and new characters alike.

As players progress, players will learn spells and charms that can be cast through the form of cards. To master these spells, players must gather enough magical knowledge, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations.

Starting today, Android users can pre-register on Google Play and the game’s official website to receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch. With each pre-registration tier surpassed, players can unlock additional rewards including in-game currency, cosmetic items and a special card.

Although no release date has been announced yet, Warner Bros. revealed that Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will launch globally later this year for iOS and Android. Hopefully, this one won't have the same faith as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, another mobile game that has just been shut down.

