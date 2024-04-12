If you want to take great photos, do yourself a favor: get a phone from 2014 and save $$$

period

- Look, buddy, if you're serious about photography, you need this year's flagship. Older models are not worth it. They simply aren't as capable! That's if you're serious about it.

- But, I…

- No, no, I'm telling you. If you don't get this flagship right here, you'll never take cool photos.

- But the price…

- I don't want to hear it. If you're serious about it, you'll pay up.

a) Get up and leave right away;





...or...



b) Change the topic, because you're dealing with a fanatic and you have zero chance of changing their mind.

fancier

Wrong

many

Flagships will spoil you

the latest and greatest

It's complex : High-end flagships come with complex camera features and settings that can be overwhelming for newcomers. They require understanding various technical aspects like ISO, aperture, and shutter speed, which might discourage new photographers if they struggle to produce good photos right away.

: High-end flagships come with complex camera features and settings that can be overwhelming for newcomers. They require understanding various technical aspects like ISO, aperture, and shutter speed, which might discourage new photographers if they struggle to produce good photos right away. Bad for learning : Starting with a simpler smartphone camera allows beginners to focus on the basics of composition, lighting, and subject without getting bogged down by intricate technical details. The priority should be learning how to see and compose good images, not navigating complex equipment.

: Starting with a simpler smartphone camera allows beginners to focus on the basics of composition, lighting, and subject without getting bogged down by intricate technical details. The priority should be learning how to see and compose good images, not navigating complex equipment. Money : Photography can be an expensive hobby, and investing a lot of money at the start isn’t necessary.

: Photography can be an expensive hobby, and investing a lot of money at the start isn’t necessary. Upgrading is fun : Starting with a mid-range phone camera can teach you what features you actually need based on your shooting style and interests. As you grow and understand your requirements better, you can upgrade to a camera that suits your advanced needs.

: Starting with a mid-range phone camera can teach you what features you actually need based on your shooting style and interests. As you grow and understand your requirements better, you can upgrade to a camera that suits your advanced needs. Skill development : The camera doesn't make the photographer. Great photos can be taken with almost any camera if you understand the principles of photography. By learning to make the most out of a less advanced camera, you develop skills and techniques that will transfer when you eventually upgrade.

: The camera doesn't make the photographer. Great photos can be taken with almost any camera if you understand the principles of photography. By learning to make the most out of a less advanced camera, you develop skills and techniques that will transfer when you eventually upgrade. Peace of mind : Owning a flagship means learning how to deal with the microstrokes every time your expensive toy slips out of your hand and gravity comes into play.

older, lamer phones will actually help you!

"Pwn" and master your phone

(only then move to the next level)

You have to "pwn" your phone, okay? The term "pwn" originated from online gaming, evolving from a typo of "own," used to express dominance or control over opponents. So, if you "pwn" your phone, that means there's nothing about it that you don't know or you haven't mastered.

Getting it right : Learning on a basic camera forces you to focus on essential photography skills such as composition, lighting, and perspective without relying on advanced technology. This solid foundation is crucial because these principles apply regardless of the camera being used.

: Learning on a basic camera forces you to focus on essential photography skills such as composition, lighting, and perspective without relying on advanced technology. This solid foundation is crucial because these principles apply regardless of the camera being used. Creative problem-solving : Working with simpler equipment often requires more creativity to overcome technical limitations. This can lead to a deeper understanding of how to achieve great results with less.

: Working with simpler equipment often requires more creativity to overcome technical limitations. This can lead to a deeper understanding of how to achieve great results with less. Confidence : Mastering a simpler camera builds confidence. As you learn to produce great photos with basic gear, you gain confidence in your ability, which is crucial when handling more complex and sensitive equipment.

: Mastering a simpler camera builds confidence. As you learn to produce great photos with basic gear, you gain confidence in your ability, which is crucial when handling more complex and sensitive equipment. Adapting : Basic cameras typically don’t perform well in all conditions, especially low light. Learning to adapt to different environments with a basic camera can make you a more versatile photographer.

: Basic cameras typically don’t perform well in all conditions, especially low light. Learning to adapt to different environments with a basic camera can make you a more versatile photographer. Long-term skill development : The skills you develop on a basic camera carry over when you upgrade. That's how you grow!

Yes, flagships are worth it

budget phones

for years

If you want to do it, just do it

(Bonus tip)





That's why, if you want my advice, I'll tell you something slightly different (which conveys the morals of the aforementioned saying): Go and shoot . Don't wait for the ultimate flagship to land in your hands. You've got a pretty potent camera available in your older phone (or in your mid-range device), nothing stops you from getting splendid images.



If you come to think about it, photography, at its core, is an art form that relies heavily on the photographer's ability to see and capture the world uniquely. The principles of composition, subject choice, lighting, color, contrast, and storytelling are fundamental. The skill of the photographer in manipulating these aspects often outweighs the technical capabilities of the camera used.



Historically, many of the world's most iconic photographs were taken with analog cameras, which lacked the modern features of today's digital devices. No fancy-schmancy features like image stabilization, autofocus, high ISO performance, HDR, editing flexibility, customization, and more.



These images, such as the works of Ansel Adams (breathtaking landscapes) or Henri Cartier-Bresson's street photography, are celebrated not for the technical perfection of their pixels but for their profound impact and timeless storytelling.



For finals, let me give you a bonus tip – get some accessories for your non-flagship camera. There are many available options, like cases that allow you to screw extra lenses on top of your camera, or filters. They are cheap and cheerful and will make you shoot more often.



Back in the day, I used to rock an ultra-wide third-party lens on my Pixel 3a and got some delightful results, like this one below. Is it that bad that this snapshot is not one of 50 megapixels in resolution, or that it's not pinpoint sharp, or that the dynamic range could be better? Maybe, but at the end of the day, I like it just the way it is:







You'll be surprised how well phones were shooting in 2014.