Grab this free 4K Pixel 8-inspired wallpaper collection!

Who doesn't love a new wallpaper?! Even if we find that perfect wallpaper to suit our taste, eventually it grows old and we start looking for a new one. Such is the life of the phone enthusiast who always wants to keep things fresh!





So we sat one day here in the office, sipping our usual cup of premium coffee, and asked ourselves: Can we make the task of discovering beautiful, high-resolution phone wallpapers a little easier for all of us?







And while we don't have a definitive solution just yet, we thought of a fun experiment.





You know the Pixel 8 Pro , right? It launched just a little over 2 months ago, and one thing we can say for certain – it's the most polished version of Google's most recent smartphone vision, which began with the Pixel 6 . It has bug-free software, refined hardware design, that trademark Google snappiness and of course – a bunch of AI tricks up its sleeve.





Pixel 8 -inspired wallpapers? Another interesting thing about the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are the brand new wallpapers they launched with, which happen to be of a rather unique style. They are like some sort of super-close-up shots of mineral crystals, and we kinda dig them! Actually, we thought, how about we spin some AI magic of our own and come up with a brand new collection of-inspired wallpapers?





The result – even more magnificent mineral crystals! The coolest part? They are like the Pixel 8 wallpapers, but new, and different! Seriously, guys, what better present can there be this holiday season?











Check out the gallery for a preview:





Hey, don't just run away with those wallpapers like that! Let us know how you liked them in the comments!

