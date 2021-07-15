Google’s Pixel is getting new sounds with Android 12

Google’s Pixel is getting new sounds with Android 120
Alarm, notification, and ringtone - the holy trinity
The Mountain View, California-based tech giant has taken a much subtler approach with the new tunes, giving them a less intrusive and more pleasant feel. ‘Bright Morning’ is the current alarm sound and is a bit on the annoying/stressful side. It will presumably get replaced by a tune called ‘Fresh Start’, which is 31 seconds and has a more gentle approach to starting your day.
The new ringtone that’s supposed to become part of the future Pixel image is called ‘Your New Adventure’, not to be confused with the current one that’s named ‘The Big Adventure.’ Unfortunately, the “new adventure” fails to download from the Sounds app, reports 9to5google, so for now, we don’t yet have any input on it.
Thankfully, if you have the third beta version of Android 12, you can at least try out the alarm and notification tones. Keep in mind that already released devices won’t automatically get the new sounds, unlike those that will come in the future. For those not running the beta, all three new tunes should arrive once Android 12 gets officially released.