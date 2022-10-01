Must "G" TV: Google runs this 30-second ad on YouTube for the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch

October 6th is rapidly approaching and on that date, Google will unveil the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and a couple of Nest products. There is also a rumor making the rounds that Google will also give previews of next year's Pixel Tablet and the foldable Pixel Notepad. For Pixel fans looking to push back at their friends who use the Apple ecosystem, these are exciting times indeed.

Google promotes its new phones and smartwatch by running this ad on YouTube













Google has been promoting the Pixel 7 line and the Pixel Watch with an ad it has been running on YouTube. This makes sense, of course, because millions of people view YouTube every day (as of this past July that figure is over 122 million daily). And since Google owns YouTube, the cost of placing the ad goes from one Google unit to another. Nice.





The ad, which runs for 30 seconds, is called "Get Ready for Google Pixel 7: A Phone That Gives You More." According to the video, the Pixel 7 series cameras will give you more detail, more focus, more magic (as in Magic Eraser, the feature that removes unwanted distractions from a photograph), and more Wow! We then get to see the Pixel Watch showing Google Maps navigation (don't blink or you will miss it).





Also starring in the ad is the already released Pixel Buds Pro which we see in the ear of a woman exercising. And just in case you were wondering, the image of a chipset appears on the screen with a "G2" marking to indicate that the Pixel 7 series will be powered by the second-generation Google Tensor chipset. "Get ready for more Google Pixel," says the voice-over announcer.





If you want to be reminded to view the live stream, go to Googlestore.com/events and tap on the "Add to calendar" button to list the event in your Google Calendar. While there might not be much more than changes made to the aesthetics of the phones, it sure seems as though the new models will feature some sort of facial recognition system. In fact, we would include this on a laundry list of things we'd like to see on the new phones:





Face Unlock.

Improved modem.

Longer-lasting battery.

Faster fast charging.

Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor.







We'd also like to see Google reward those customers that stuck with the Pixel 6 line through thick and thin by offering them a great deal on a trade-in toward the new handsets. You might remember that Google allowed those with 2019's Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL to trade in their phones and receive as much as a $300 credit toward the purchase of the Pixel 6a. With the credit, the price of the new mid-ranger came to only $149 before any applicable taxes are added. That's a sweet deal that Google ended late last month.

Pricing for the Pixel 7 line is expected to remain the same as the launch day prices for the Pixel 6 series





We expect pricing for the Pixel 7 series to remain the same with the basic model priced starting at $599, and the Pro model priced at $899 and up. Reportedly, the Pixel 7 will be available with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The Pixel 7 Pro will be available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. That's the same as last year.







As for the Pixel Watch, rumors call for a 1.18-inch display with some of the same features found on other smartwatches including a Heart Rate monitor, an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, a Blood Oxygen monitor, and more. It will also be equipped with Google Assistant integration and powered by Samsung's older Exynos 9110 chipset for wearables (from 2018) alongside a Cortex-M33 co-processor.

The Pixel Watch could be equipped with as much as 2GB of RAM as well as 32GB of native storage. A 300mAh battery is expected allowing it to run for a full day on a single charge. The knee-jerk reaction will be to compare it to the Apple Watch.



