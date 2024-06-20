Google's latest feature will help you keep your Pixel phone from overheating

Image credit — PhoneArena

Burnt heatsink in a Pixel 6 Pro that died from overheating | Image credit — u/zybernau









Adaptive Thermal will then continue to check the battery temperature every five minutes. If it detects that the phone hasn't cooled down and reached a dangerously high temperature, the feature will warn you that the phone is about to shut down.



While this feature hasn't been fully released yet, it's important to remember that your phone already has ways to keep itself cool. Even if you don't see the new alerts, following simple tips like avoiding direct sunlight and closing power-hungry apps can help prevent your phone from overheating.



If the temperature reaches a certain point, which happens to be about 120 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll get a notification that your phone needs to cool down. It will also pop up a "See care steps" button that when tapped will offer suggestions like avoiding direct sunlight or closing apps that use a lot of battery power. Additionally, it will tell you exactly what steps your phone will take in order to cool itself down.