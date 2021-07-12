$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Processors Google 5G

Google's in-house chip can bring the 5G Pixel 6 line closer to the iPhone with this feature

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google's in-house chip can bring the 5G Pixel 6 line closer to the iPhone with this feature
Google is planning to use its own chipset for the first time to power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Last year's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G were both equipped with the mid-range Snapdragon 765/G SoC. But this year, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are bringing the Pixel name back to the flagship playing field after taking a step backward with the Pixel 5.

The new Whitechapel chip (AKA GS101), as Google's first homemade chipset is called, is manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 5nm LPE process node. According to Wffctech, Google expects the chip to bring flagship performance to the 2021 Pixels even though the chip itself isn't designed to compete with the Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 888+, and the rumored next-gen Snapdragon 895.

Production Validation Test (PVT) units running the Whitechapel chip reveal that the component's performance is closer to the Snapdragon 870 than Snapdragon 888. But one rumor says that Google is focusing on AI and machine learning. The same rumor states that the ARM Mali-G78 GPU performs well on the chip without the throttling it is known for. Google's in-house chip features two Cortex-A78 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and three Cortex-A55 cores.

There is already speculation about a possible successor to the Whitechapel. The sequel to the latter is expected to use AMD's GPU instead of ARM's Mali component.

Using a Google-designed chip on a Google-designed phone is bound to lead to optimizations that will enhance the capabilities of the Pixels powered by the SoC. For example, there is some talk that Google is planning on offering five years of Android updates for the new Pixels. Considering that Apple supports its phones for seven years from the time a model was last sold and it designs both the chip and the phone, we can probably give credit to the Whitechapel chip if this rumor is true.

Additionally, the Whitechapel SoC might contain a new security chip called Dauntless that replaces the Titan-M chips used in the previous generation of Pixel handsets.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
by Alan Friedman,  1
Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y
OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update
Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon
Samsung to start high-volume 3nm chip production next year
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung to start high-volume 3nm chip production next year
Patent dispute deadlock: Apple might leave before the UK kicks it out
by Anam Hamid,  3
Patent dispute deadlock: Apple might leave before the UK kicks it out
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless