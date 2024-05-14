Google unveils Project Astra: First impressions of the future of AI with Gemini 1.5 on Android









There were other examples and games shown, but my favorite was the memory game where Gemini was shown some more items on that table, but was given information such as "Gemini, this is my friend Sam, this is my friend Tom, and this is my friend Sandy," then the items were removed and Gemini was asked questions like "Do you remember who Sam was?" to which Gemini would respond, "Yes, Sam was the plush dog," and so on. It was quite impressive considering how fast and how natural the conversation between the AI and the human were.

Image by Phone Arena

We were given a chance to ask some questions about it, and one that I asked was whether this would be a mobile-only tool. I was genuinely curious about being able to use it on the web using my laptop's camera. However, the answer was that for now this is meant to be part of the Gemini app on Android, and from the looks of what we saw in the video, on smart glasses.



Although shown off on stage in the pre-recorded video shown below, Project Astra is more impressive in person. For the purposes of the live demo, the Project Astra team at I/O developed a series of games where a camera was pointed down on a table ready to receive input for Gemini 1.5 to process. The alliteration exercise shown in the video below was one of those games: a series of objects were placed on that table, and Gemini was asked to come up with some examples of alliteration using the names and qualities of said objects. The result was something like "The pretty pink flamingo pranced playfully in the pond" once it spotted a plush pink flamingo on the table.