Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps

By
1comment
An image of the Gemini logo with an illustration of an Android device launching the Gemini Live app
In a recent announcement, Google revealed exciting updates to its Gemini AI, focusing on broader language support and enhanced app integration. These advancements aim to make Gemini more accessible and versatile for users worldwide.

Initially launched with English as the sole language, Gemini Live now supports more than 40 languages, facilitating natural conversations across diverse communities. This expansion allows more individuals to engage with Gemini conversationally, encouraging collaboration and enhancing the overall user experience. Notably, Gemini Live accommodates bilingual users by enabling them to set two preferred languages, seamlessly switching between them during conversations.

You can add languages to Gemini Live on your phone or tablet directly in the Google app by tapping your profile picture, tapping Settings, Google Assistant, then Languages. Here you can choose from a supported language as well as add a second one if desired.

Gemini Live now supports more than 40 languages and you can set two different languages as your main ones. | Video credit — Google 

Gemini Live is conversational and useful

Google emphasizes the conversational nature of Gemini Live, likening it to interacting with a friend. Users can brainstorm ideas, explore new topics, or even practice presentations. The AI's ability to maintain context throughout conversations allows for interruptions, topic changes, and deeper dives into specific subjects. Furthermore, with a selection of 10 distinct voices, users can personalize their experience by choosing a tone and style that suits their preferences.

Beyond casual conversations, Gemini Live offers practical features to use. Users can seek advice on career choices or event planning, delve into historical events, scientific concepts, or even learn the rules of a game. Additionally, Gemini Live can provide insights into local topics and cater to specific regional interests.

More app integrations

Expanding upon its existing integration with apps like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube, Gemini is now compatible with Google Calendar, Tasks, Keep, and Utilities. This connectivity empowers Gemini to gather necessary information from various apps, streamlining task completion and enhancing efficiency. For instance, users can instruct Gemini to retrieve a recipe from their Gmail and add the ingredients to their Keep shopping list. Similarly, Gemini can check calendar availability for an event based on a photo of a concert flier and even set reminders to purchase tickets.

Recommended Stories
As a Gemini user since its launch, I find these updates quite impressive. The expanded language support is particularly noteworthy, as it broadens Gemini's reach and inclusivity. The enhanced app integration also holds significant potential for streamlining daily tasks and improving overall efficiency. I am eager to see how these developments evolve and anticipate even more innovative applications of Gemini in the future.
