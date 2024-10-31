Google will shake up Android release cycle with earlier launch of Android 16
According to a new report, Google has confirmed that it is set to release Android 16 in the second quarter of 2025, marking a significant change from its usual release pattern. Typically, new Android versions arrive in the third or fourth quarter. This move aims to allow more devices to receive the update sooner. Looking back, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean in 2012 was the last version to break this trend.
Another reason for the change is to allow for more frequent updates and bug fixes. Google plans to have more minor releases, with two planned for 2025: a major release in Q2 (Android 16) and a minor one in Q4 (e.g., Android 16 QPR2). This will enable Google to introduce new features and address issues more quickly.
The source also notes that, while there's no technical reason for the previous release pattern, it has been the norm for a long time. This change could benefit both app developers and device manufacturers by providing a more predictable and efficient update cycle. It remains to be seen how this will impact the adoption rate of new Android versions across the ecosystem.
This shift in release strategy could mean that users will have access to the latest Android features and updates on their devices more quickly. It will be interesting to see how this change impacts the Android ecosystem and whether it will lead to faster adoption of new versions.
This change could mean that new flagship phones will have the latest version of Android sooner, allowing users to access the newest features without long waits.
Google's decision to shift the release cycle stems from a desire to better align with device launch schedules. This means flagship phones and tablets could launch with the latest Android version, rather than being held back by the previous year's software. For instance, the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series might launch with Android 16 instead of Android 15.
Android's 2025 release timeline. | Image credit — Android Authority
Google has stated that it will soon begin the developer preview and beta program for Android 16. The first developer preview for Android 15 was in February, but with the accelerated schedule, Android 16's preview could arrive sooner.
