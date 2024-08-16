Google will resume selling the OG Pixel Fold soon after a brief hiatus

Pixel Fold was temporarily removed from Google's online store in anticipation of the new model's release. However, Google has confirmed that it will be reintroduced once the Pixel 9 Pro Fold becomes available for purchase.



This move aligns with Google's usual strategy of offering previous-generation Pixel devices at reduced prices after launching new models. This allows budget-conscious consumers to enjoy a premium Pixel experience without breaking the bank. In this case, the reintroduction of the original Pixel Fold would provide an attractive alternative for those who find the $1,800 price tag of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a bit steep. The originalwas temporarily removed from Google's online store in anticipation of the new model's release. However, Google has confirmed that it will be reintroduced once theFold becomes available for purchase.This move aligns with Google's usual strategy of offering previous-generation Pixel devices at reduced prices after launching new models. This allows budget-conscious consumers to enjoy a premium Pixel experience without breaking the bank. In this case, the reintroduction of the originalwould provide an attractive alternative for those who find the $1,800 price tag of theFold a bit steep.





Despite its strengths, the original Pixel Fold 's high price point limited its accessibility. Its reintroduction at a potentially lower price could significantly broaden its appeal. This would allow more consumers to experience the benefits of foldable technology, such as increased screen real estate for productivity and entertainment.



