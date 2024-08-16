Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google will resume selling the OG Pixel Fold soon after a brief hiatus

Google's original Pixel Fold, after a brief hiatus, is set to make a return to the market. This news follows the recent launch of Google's second-generation foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
The original Pixel Fold was temporarily removed from Google's online store in anticipation of the new model's release. However, Google has confirmed that it will be reintroduced once the Pixel 9 Pro Fold becomes available for purchase.

This move aligns with Google's usual strategy of offering previous-generation Pixel devices at reduced prices after launching new models. This allows budget-conscious consumers to enjoy a premium Pixel experience without breaking the bank. In this case, the reintroduction of the original Pixel Fold would provide an attractive alternative for those who find the $1,800 price tag of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a bit steep.

Despite its strengths, the original Pixel Fold's high price point limited its accessibility. Its reintroduction at a potentially lower price could significantly broaden its appeal. This would allow more consumers to experience the benefits of foldable technology, such as increased screen real estate for productivity and entertainment.

In addition to the potential price reduction, the reintroduction of the Pixel Fold could also come with software updates and improvements. Furthermore, the Pixel Fold's return could intensify competition in the foldable phone market and could stimulate developer interest in creating applications optimized for foldable displays. This could lead to further innovation and price reductions, ultimately benefiting consumers.

The exact date for the Pixel Fold's return remains unclear, but it might coincide with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's launch on September 4th, or it could be at a later date. Google has also not revealed any information about its updated price. However, we can expect further details as the launch date approaches. The Pixel Fold's comeback is welcome news for those interested in foldable technology but hesitant about the high cost of entry.
