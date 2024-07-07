Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Weather improves its ten-day forecast

By
0comments
Google Weather improves its ten-day forecast
The Google Weather page isn't really an app and actually, it is part of the Google app. While you can still get a home screen shortcut for it, you'll notice that it has the Google app icon included. And yes, we will tell you how to have the shortcut added to the home screen of your Android phone. But first, the news. With version 12.25 of the Google app, the 10-day forecast on Google Weather now lists the date for each of the ten days on the Google Weather page.

Previously, the 10 days just showed the appropriate day of the week for each of the 10 days (Monday, Tuesday, etc.). To avoid confusion, the 10 days start with the current day's forecast which is listed as "Today." Alright, that makes sense. And then we see the next 9 days following today's forecast which includes the day of the week, the date, a cartoon illustration of the forecast conditions, and that day's expected high and low temperature.

The 10 day Google Weather forecast now includes the date for each of the days following the current date|Image credit-PhoneArena - Google Weather improves its ten-day forecast
The 10 day Google Weather forecast now includes the date for each of the days following the current date|Image credit-PhoneArena

This should end any confusion that might come up when a user is going through the forecast for the days after a week has passed. For most people, this probably wasn't an issue even before Google decided to add the dates to the 10 day forecast. Still, it should make things a little easier when you're planning ahead. The updated 10 day forecast with the complete daty and date does appear on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest Android 15 beta.

At left, how to add the Google Weather shortcut to your home screen; on the right, the shortcut appears|Image credit-PhoneArena - Google Weather improves its ten-day forecast
At left, how to add the Google Weather shortcut to your home screen; on the right, the shortcut appears|Image credit-PhoneArena

To have the Google Weather shortcut appear on your home screen, open the Google app on your Android phone. In the search bar, type in Weather, and a smaller version of the Google Weather page will appear. To the right of the word "Weather," you will see a three-dot menu icon. Tap on it and a popup menu will appear titled "About this result." The menu will allow you to choose between Fahrenheit and Celsius for temperatures and it will also allow you to "Add to homescreen." Tap on it and you'll have the Google Weather shortcut added to your home screen.

Google really should create a dedicated weather app for Android devices that can be installed from the Google Play Store. There are third-party weather apps that you might consider installing from the Play Store such as The Weather Channel app and AccuWeather. Besides current weather and forecasts, both apps also offer a free look at the radar in your area.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Best Buy just upgraded its bonkers deal on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, making it even more unmissable
Best Buy just upgraded its bonkers deal on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, making it even more unmissable

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless