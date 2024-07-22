Google Wallet now supports even more banks and credit unions in the U.S.









Achieva Health Savings

Blackhawk Engagement Solutions

Casey State Bank (IL)

Citizens State Bank (Lena, IL)

Commercial Bank and Trust of PA (PA)

Conway Bank (KS)

Direct Express

Elektra Go

Equals Money

Farmers State Bank of Calhan (CO)

First Family Federal Credit Union

HealthPlus Federal Credit Union (MS)

Hendricks County Bank and Trust Company (IN)

International Bank of Amherst (WI)

Ixonia Bank (WI)

Kaw Valley State Bank & Trust Company (KS)

LoadPay

Northwest Plus Credit Union (WA)

Paymentus

Pine River State Bank (MN)

Savannah Bank, NA (NY)

Settlers Federal Credit Union (MI)

Spentra/AAA

The Farmers and Merchants Bank (OH)

The First State Bank (TX)

The Southern Bank Company (CA) Some notable additions include:



This latest expansion marks another milestone in Google Wallet's journey towards becoming a ubiquitous payment platform. By partnering with over 4,700 banks and credit unions, Google Wallet is not only making digital payments more accessible but also contributing to the broader trend of financial inclusion.





Furthermore, Google Wallet integrates with other Google services, such as Gmail and Google Maps, making it easier for users to track their spending, manage their finances, and discover new places to shop and dine.



As Google Wallet continues to expand its network of supported institutions, it is poised to become an even more integral part of the digital payment landscape. With its user-friendly interface, robust security features, and growing list of partners, Google Wallet is a viable alternative to traditional payment methods for many consumers.