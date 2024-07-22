Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google Wallet now supports even more banks and credit unions in the U.S.

Google Wallet has recently expanded its reach in the financial sector by adding support for 26 new banks and credit unions across the United States. This brings the total number of supported institutions to over 4,700, making Google Wallet a more accessible and versatile payment option for many users.

The newly added institutions span a wide range of states, including California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Several other banks without a specific home state have also been included in this expansion.

Some notable additions include:

  • Achieva Health Savings
  • Blackhawk Engagement Solutions
  • Casey State Bank (IL)
  • Citizens State Bank (Lena, IL)
  • Commercial Bank and Trust of PA (PA)
  • Conway Bank (KS)
  • Direct Express
  • Elektra Go
  • Equals Money
  • Farmers State Bank of Calhan (CO)
  • First Family Federal Credit Union
  • HealthPlus Federal Credit Union (MS)
  • Hendricks County Bank and Trust Company (IN)
  • International Bank of Amherst (WI)
  • Ixonia Bank (WI)
  • Kaw Valley State Bank & Trust Company (KS)
  • LoadPay
  • Northwest Plus Credit Union (WA)
  • Paymentus
  • Pine River State Bank (MN)
  • Savannah Bank, NA (NY)
  • Settlers Federal Credit Union (MI)
  • Spentra/AAA
  • The Farmers and Merchants Bank (OH)
  • The First State Bank (TX)
  • The Southern Bank Company (CA)

This latest expansion marks another milestone in Google Wallet's journey towards becoming a ubiquitous payment platform. By partnering with over 4,700 banks and credit unions, Google Wallet is not only making digital payments more accessible but also contributing to the broader trend of financial inclusion.

Furthermore, Google Wallet integrates with other Google services, such as Gmail and Google Maps, making it easier for users to track their spending, manage their finances, and discover new places to shop and dine.

As Google Wallet continues to expand its network of supported institutions, it is poised to become an even more integral part of the digital payment landscape. With its user-friendly interface, robust security features, and growing list of partners, Google Wallet is a viable alternative to traditional payment methods for many consumers.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

