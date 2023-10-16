Google Wallet now rolling out option to digitize physical cards from photos with a QR or bar code









It is important to note that this method of adding passes requires a photo of the physical pass (or screenshot), and for it to contain a barcode or QR code. For example, I was able to add my gym membership card, but only because I was able to capture a screenshot of it from the gym's app and this screenshot contains the QR code I usually scan to gain entrance. Should you attempt to add an image that does not contain the aforementioned requirements, you will receive an error explaining the issue.





According to Android Central , this feature is just now rolling out to Pixel devices after getting pushed back to become part of the September 2023 Pixel feature drop. This means it might take a while to reach all Pixel users as so far it has only been spotted on the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Fold





Additionally, there is one more design element that is making its way to Pixels as part of this update. This minor design tweak adds a toggle to enable or disable "Success animations," which appeared after completing a transaction. These fun little animations were themed and, according to some, a time-waster when trying to purchase something quickly. Thankfully, Google now gives us an option to completely disable them within Google Wallet's settings.









The new feature is a convenient way to keep all of your passes in one place and a more secure way to carry your passes. You no longer have to worry about losing physical passes or have to fumble to through different apps in order to use them. The new feature is a convenient way to keep all of your passes in one place and a more secure way to carry your passes. You no longer have to worry about losing physical passes or have to fumble to through different apps in order to use them.

Google Wallet is finally rolling out a previously announced feature that lets you digitize your physical passes, like transit passes, gym memberships cards, parking passes, and library cards. The feature is currently only available on Pixel phones, but will hopefully be rolled out to other Android devices in the future.