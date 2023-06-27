Google Wallet is adding QR code card payments for phones without NFC





This capability was announced by Google today via a blog post specifically targeting the Google for Brazil conference taking place in said country. Expanding digital payments in the country was referenced as one of the initiatives currently in the works.





As such, Brazilians who use Google Wallet will be the first that will get to experience this new way of making payments. QR codes are pretty universal and as long as the device has a camera, it will be able to use them with their digital wallet.







The QR code payment feature is being launched in Brazil first because a significant portion of smartphones in the country do not have NFC, the technology used in contactless payment methods. This means that many Brazilians have been unable to use Google Wallet's digital payments feature.

This addition will make Google Wallet more accessible as well as bring the safety and ease of digital payments to more people. QR code payments are a secure and convenient way to pay for goods and services, and their worldwide popularity makes them the perfect workaround for those that lack the necessary hardware to use NFC.



Google Wallet is expected to launch the QR code payment feature in Brazil in the coming months and will, of course, be available to all Android devices with a camera. Hopefully, if this experiment works out well in Brazil, this could open up the possibility for this payment method to become available elsewhere in the world via Google Wallet.

