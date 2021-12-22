Can't choose between 5G Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Google's new video could help you decide

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

So let's say that you have already decided that one of the Pixel 6 models is going to be your next phone. The next decision you have to make is choosing between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro . To do that, Google released a video on its Made by Google YouTube channel.

To help you make this decision, Google shows you what features are shared by both phones and which ones are found only on the Pixel 6 Pro. So let's begin. Both models are powered by the Google Tensor SoC, the chip designed just for Pixel which allowed Google to add some new AI-based features to its handsets this year. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive security updates for five years with at least three years of Android updates.





Both phones are equipped with Live Translate, which allows for real-time on-device translation, and Voice Typing. The latter has received rave reviews for its nearly flawless dictation capabilities. While both devices do support 5G, not all Pixel 6 units will work with both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum.







In fact, the Pixel 6 will connect to only sub-6GHz signals (which are more accessible than mmWave, but deliver slower download data speeds) except for those purchased from Verizon and AT&T. While Pixel 6 models bought from those two carriers will connect to both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals, you'll pay $699.99 and up at Verizon and $739 and up at AT&T compared to the $599 price elsewhere.





All Pixel 6 Pro units will automatically work with sub-6GHz and mmWave signals. Both Pixel 6 models carry an IP68 rating which means that they are protected from dust and can be submerged in up to 5 feet of water for as long as 30 minutes.



Motion Mode. This adds a blur to the background of a photograph creating the illusion of movement. Face Unblur makes sure that a photo snapped of a moving subject doesn't show a blurry face. There is also Portrait Mode and Night Sight. The latter will take viewable pictures under low-light conditions without using flash.





The Pixel 6 offers color options of black, red, or green while the Pixel 6 Pro is available in black, white, or gold. As we pointed out, the price of the Pixel 6 in most places is $599 and up, and the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 and higher.



The Pixel 6 Pro sports a larger, higher-resolution display and carries more memory







Obviously, the screen and battery capacity on both models are different. The Pixel 6 carries a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 4614mAh battery. The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5003mAh battery.







As far as configuration options are concerned, the Pixel 6 features 8GB of memory with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Pro model comes with 12GB of memory and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.







Another area where there is a difference is with the camera hardware. You'll find a 50MP Wide and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera on the back of the Pixel 6 with an 8MP selfie snapper. On the Pixel 6 Pro, the rear camera array weighs in at 50MP for the Wide camera, 12MP for the Ultra-wide camera, and 48MP for the telephoto camera. The front-facing camera uses an 11MP sensor.





With all of this information available, it is now up to you to decide which Pixel model is for you. As Google says, "Whatever you need, there’s a Pixel that’s right for you."