Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features

Google has reimagined its Nest Learning Thermostat, introducing a 4th generation model that boasts a larger display, improved AI for energy efficiency, and a redesigned Nest Temperature Sensor. This new thermostat can learn your temperature preferences and automatically adjust settings based on your patterns, the weather, and even potential HVAC issues.

Nest Thermostat's "Dynamic Farsight" feature that allows you to customize your screen | Video credit — Google

The Nest Learning Thermostat has always been known for its intelligent features, and this latest iteration takes it a step further. It uses advanced AI to make precise micro-adjustments to your temperature settings while optimizing energy savings. The Smart Schedule feature learns your preferred temperatures and adjusts accordingly, while also taking into account external factors like weather conditions.

Nest Thermostat "Smart Schedule" feature | Image credit — Google

In addition to its smart features, the Nest Learning Thermostat has received a design upgrade. It now boasts a sleek, slim profile with a larger domed crystal LCD display that's 60% bigger than the previous generation. The thermostat is available in three finishes—Polished Silver, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Gold—to complement any home interior.

The new Nest Thermostat in its three finishes: Polished Silver, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Gold | Images credit — Google

The redesigned Nest Temperature Sensor, included with the thermostat, helps manage hot and cold spots in your home. You can add up to six sensors for enhanced control and flexibility, even specifying which sensors are active at different times of the day. The sensor itself has a discreet, pebble-like design that blends seamlessly into any room.

New Nest Temperature Sensor | Image credit — Google

The Nest Learning Thermostat also includes a System Health Monitor feature that tracks your HVAC system's performance, alerting you to potential problems that may require attention. A new Smart Ventilation feature ensures fresh air intake when outdoor air quality is good and pauses ventilation when air quality is poor or temperatures are extreme.

Google has made it easy to install and set up the Nest Learning Thermostat, and it can be controlled through the Google Home app, allowing integration with other compatible smart home devices. The thermostat is also Matter-certified, enabling control through other Matter-compatible apps.

Nest Thermostat controls in the Google Home app | Image credit — Google

Pre-orders for the Nest Learning Thermostat are now open at the Google Store for $279.99 in the U.S. and $379.99 in Canada, with availability beginning August 20. Additional Nest Temperature Sensors can be purchased separately, and third party retailer availability will open in the future.
