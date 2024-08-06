Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features

The Nest Learning Thermostat has always been known for its intelligent features, and this latest iteration takes it a step further. It uses advanced AI to make precise micro-adjustments to your temperature settings while optimizing energy savings. The Smart Schedule feature learns your preferred temperatures and adjusts accordingly, while also taking into account external factors like weather conditions.

Nest Thermostat's "Dynamic Farsight" feature that allows you to customize your screen | Video credit — Google

Nest Thermostat's "Dynamic Farsight" feature that allows you to customize your screen | Video credit — Google

In addition to its smart features, the Nest Learning Thermostat has received a design upgrade. It now boasts a sleek, slim profile with a larger domed crystal LCD display that's 60% bigger than the previous generation. The thermostat is available in three finishes—Polished Silver, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Gold—to complement any home interior.

The new Nest Thermostat in its three finishes: Polished Silver, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Gold | Images credit — Google





The redesigned Nest Temperature Sensor, included with the thermostat, helps manage hot and cold spots in your home. You can add up to six sensors for enhanced control and flexibility, even specifying which sensors are active at different times of the day. The sensor itself has a discreet, pebble-like design that blends seamlessly into any room.