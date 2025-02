Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too

There's a high chance that the removed channels will make a comeback soon | Image credit: Google

On the bright side, Google TV Freeplay seems to have re-added two of the channels that it removed at the beginning of the month : OutTV Proud and Shades of Black. That said, Google TV is still missing ten of the channels that were available for free until recently.Although this seems unusual for a service of such caliber, not many will probably notice that they no longer have access to nearly a dozen channels. Google TV has a quite expansive collection of over 170 free channels, so it’s impossible not to find something else to watch instead of the 10 channels that have been removed.No explanation has been provided regarding the removal of these channels, but it might have something to do with the distribution rights Google typically signs with various partners.Considering that two of the channels that were previously removed have already returned to Google TV, there’s a high chance that the other ten will make a comeback sooner rather than later.