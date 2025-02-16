Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Something weird is happening with Google TV lately, as the service has started to lose channels faster than it gains new ones. As many of you probably already know, Google TV offers access to hundreds of channels, and some of them are free to watch.

In fact, Google TV adds new free channels to its library almost every month. Sometimes the list of added channels is very short, but other times Google TV users are given access to nearly a dozen free channels.

Unfortunately, Google TV lost access to several free channels last week, and a new report indicates that this has happened again recently. After losing access to nine free channels in the first week of February, Google TV has just removed three more free channels in the last couple of days:

  • Xumo Holiday Movie Channel
  • Xumo Holiday Classics
  • Xumo Christian Christmas

With the three channels listed above, Google TV removed a dozen free channels from its library. Here are the other nine that have been removed last week:

  • The Hill TV
  • Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan
  • Dove Channel
  • Comedy Dynamics
  • The Bob Ross Channel
  • Shades of Black
  • OutTV Proud
  • Dazn Ringside
  • Dazn Women’s Football

There's a high chance that the removed channels will make a comeback soon | Image credit: Google

On the bright side, Google TV Freeplay seems to have re-added two of the channels that it removed at the beginning of the month: OutTV Proud and Shades of Black. That said, Google TV is still missing ten of the channels that were available for free until recently.

Although this seems unusual for a service of such caliber, not many will probably notice that they no longer have access to nearly a dozen channels. Google TV has a quite expansive collection of over 170 free channels, so it’s impossible not to find something else to watch instead of the 10 channels that have been removed.

No explanation has been provided regarding the removal of these channels, but it might have something to do with the distribution rights Google typically signs with various partners.

Considering that two of the channels that were previously removed have already returned to Google TV, there’s a high chance that the other ten will make a comeback sooner rather than later.
