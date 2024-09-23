Google TV gets major upgrade: smart home controls, AI art, sports hub, more





Generative AI screensaver on Google TV. | Images credit — Google

For sports fans, the new sports page within the For You tab consolidates all your sports content in one convenient location. You can quickly find live and upcoming games, catch sports commentary, browse YouTube highlights, and receive personalized recommendations to stay up-to-date on your favorite teams and leagues.









Choosing what to watch can be overwhelming with the vast array of channels and subscription services available. To help you make informed decisions, Google is introducing enhanced overviews of top movies and shows powered by Gemini technology. These overviews provide comprehensive summaries, audience reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns, giving you valuable insights to guide your viewing choices.









Last year, Google introduced free built-in channels on Google TV, offering a selection of live TV without the need for additional downloads or subscriptions. This service, known as Google TV Freeplay, now boasts an expanded channel guide with over 150 channels, making it easier to browse by genre and topic. New additions to the lineup include Heartland, The FBI Files, and ION Plus.









The update also extends to Google TV's hardware ecosystem. In addition to the upcoming Google TV Streamer, you can now find Google TV on a wider range of devices, including new art TVs from Hisense and TCL, as well as smart projectors from Vankyo, Epson, and XGIMI. Google is also expanding its reach by bringing Google TV to more countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.



I'm excited about these updates to Google TV. The integration of smart home controls directly into the TV interface is a game-changer, and I can see it definitely changing the way I interact with my connected TV. The AI-generated art for Ambient screensaver and the enhanced overviews for movies and shows are also great additions that personalize my viewing experience. Finally, as a baseball fan, I appreciate the dedicated sports page, which will make it easier to find and follow my favorite team.