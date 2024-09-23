Google TV gets major upgrade: smart home controls, AI art, sports hub, more
Up Next:
Google is rolling out a significant update to its Google TV platform, bringing a host of new features to enhance your viewing and smart home experience. These updates will be available on all Google TV devices, including the upcoming Google TV Streamer set to launch on September 24th.
One of the most notable additions is the new home panel on Google TV. This feature transforms your TV into a central hub for controlling all of your compatible smart home devices. From adjusting your thermostat to checking your security cameras, you can manage your entire smart home without ever leaving the couch. The new doorbell notifications also bring added convenience, allowing you to see who's at the door without interrupting your viewing experience. If you can't find the remote, Google Assistant voice commands have you covered, providing hands-free control over your smart home devices.
When you're not actively watching TV, Google TV now offers an improved Ambient screensaver that turns your idle screen into a personalized canvas. You can either create AI-generated designs based on your own descriptions or prompts, or relive your cherished memories by showcasing your favorite Google Photos. This feature leverages generative AI to craft unique images for your display, adding a touch of artistic flair to your living space.
Choosing what to watch can be overwhelming with the vast array of channels and subscription services available. To help you make informed decisions, Google is introducing enhanced overviews of top movies and shows powered by Gemini technology. These overviews provide comprehensive summaries, audience reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns, giving you valuable insights to guide your viewing choices.
Last year, Google introduced free built-in channels on Google TV, offering a selection of live TV without the need for additional downloads or subscriptions. This service, known as Google TV Freeplay, now boasts an expanded channel guide with over 150 channels, making it easier to browse by genre and topic. New additions to the lineup include Heartland, The FBI Files, and ION Plus.
The update also extends to Google TV's hardware ecosystem. In addition to the upcoming Google TV Streamer, you can now find Google TV on a wider range of devices, including new art TVs from Hisense and TCL, as well as smart projectors from Vankyo, Epson, and XGIMI. Google is also expanding its reach by bringing Google TV to more countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
One of the most notable additions is the new home panel on Google TV. This feature transforms your TV into a central hub for controlling all of your compatible smart home devices. From adjusting your thermostat to checking your security cameras, you can manage your entire smart home without ever leaving the couch. The new doorbell notifications also bring added convenience, allowing you to see who's at the door without interrupting your viewing experience. If you can't find the remote, Google Assistant voice commands have you covered, providing hands-free control over your smart home devices.
Smart Home panel in TV frame. | Image credit — Google
When you're not actively watching TV, Google TV now offers an improved Ambient screensaver that turns your idle screen into a personalized canvas. You can either create AI-generated designs based on your own descriptions or prompts, or relive your cherished memories by showcasing your favorite Google Photos. This feature leverages generative AI to craft unique images for your display, adding a touch of artistic flair to your living space.
Generative AI screensaver on Google TV. | Images credit — Google
For sports fans, the new sports page within the For You tab consolidates all your sports content in one convenient location. You can quickly find live and upcoming games, catch sports commentary, browse YouTube highlights, and receive personalized recommendations to stay up-to-date on your favorite teams and leagues.
Google TV sports topic page. | Image credit — Google
Choosing what to watch can be overwhelming with the vast array of channels and subscription services available. To help you make informed decisions, Google is introducing enhanced overviews of top movies and shows powered by Gemini technology. These overviews provide comprehensive summaries, audience reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns, giving you valuable insights to guide your viewing choices.
Viewer's guide with Gemini generated overviews. | Image credit — Google
Last year, Google introduced free built-in channels on Google TV, offering a selection of live TV without the need for additional downloads or subscriptions. This service, known as Google TV Freeplay, now boasts an expanded channel guide with over 150 channels, making it easier to browse by genre and topic. New additions to the lineup include Heartland, The FBI Files, and ION Plus.
Google TV Freeplay. | Image credit — Google
The update also extends to Google TV's hardware ecosystem. In addition to the upcoming Google TV Streamer, you can now find Google TV on a wider range of devices, including new art TVs from Hisense and TCL, as well as smart projectors from Vankyo, Epson, and XGIMI. Google is also expanding its reach by bringing Google TV to more countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
I'm excited about these updates to Google TV. The integration of smart home controls directly into the TV interface is a game-changer, and I can see it definitely changing the way I interact with my connected TV. The AI-generated art for Ambient screensaver and the enhanced overviews for movies and shows are also great additions that personalize my viewing experience. Finally, as a baseball fan, I appreciate the dedicated sports page, which will make it easier to find and follow my favorite team.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: