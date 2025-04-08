Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Google turned your Pixel Watch into a lie detector, but only with these 4 phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Pixel Watch
A photo of a person looking at their smartwatch outdoors in a park.
Ever feel like answering your phone is just rolling the dice on whether it is a real call or another scam? It feels like half the time it rings, it is some spammy nonsense. And yes, sometimes you get a warning right away; other times, you don't realize it is shady until you are already on the line. Well, Google is now making it even easier to catch those spam calls by adding in-call scam detection to the Pixel Watch.

After debuting its AI-powered Scam Detection feature on Pixel phones, Google is now bringing that same tech to the Pixel Watch. That means real-time scam alerts on your wrist while you are in a call.

You will get a loud beep at the start of the call and every couple of minutes after. If the system detects a likely scam, you will also get a notification, beep and vibration. And if you know it is not a scam, you can just dismiss the alert right from the watch.

There are a few catches, though. This feature only works on the Pixel Watch 2 or Watch 3 and they need to be paired via Bluetooth with a Pixel 9 series phone – so that is the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Plus, right now, it is only available in the US and only for English-language calls.

Oh, and also, your watch needs to stay within Bluetooth range of your phone. If it is connected over LTE but your phone isn't nearby, you won't get scam alerts. Still, some scam protection is better than none.

 

To turn it on, first make sure your Pixel phone is running the latest version of the Phone app, then:

  1. Open the Phone app
  2. Tap More, then go to Settings
  3. Tap Scam Detection
  4. Toggle it on

Once it is enabled, the feature quietly works in the background during calls. As I mentioned, you will hear a beep at the start, so don't be surprised, and then periodically through the call while it scans for anything shady.

It is great to see more tech companies and the three big carriers – T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizontackling the rising threat of scams – especially since AI has made them even harder to spot. Still, AI might be helping scammers, but at least it is also helping stop them, right? And if you are trying to stay one step ahead of the tricks out there, don't miss our guide on staying safe in a world that is full of them.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless