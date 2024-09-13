Google to expand the home screen contacts widget limit





Soon you might have the option to add more than seven favorite contacts to the widget. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug





If scrolling isn’t your thing, you can resize the widget to cover almost the entire home screen, a feature that was actually available from the start.



On top of that, once this feature is officially launched for everyone, the widget will not only show avatars but will also display the contact names, making it easier to identify your favorites at a glance.



Overall, this update feels like it should have been part of the original design, so I think it is great to see Google lifting the limits and adding names alongside the avatars. I mean, who can actually remember which avatar belongs to whom? I know I can't.



