Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google to expand the home screen contacts widget limit

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A person holding a smartphone with Google Contacts logo on the display.
Last year, Google rolled out a favorite contacts home screen widget that let users showcase up to seven top-starred contacts. However, it seems that Google is ready to break free from that limitation.

A recent report indicates that Google is making some changes to its contacts app, specifically lifting the limit on the favorite contacts home screen widget. Code discovered in version 4.40.48.672619802 of the Google Contacts app suggests that users will soon have the option to add more than seven favorite contacts to the widget.

In his testing, code detective and tipster Assemble Debug found a way to add 16 favorites to the widget. He thinks you might be able to add even more since the widget now features a scroll function, allowing you to swipe up and down to see additional contacts.

Soon you might have the option to add more than seven favorite contacts to the widget. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug

If scrolling isn’t your thing, you can resize the widget to cover almost the entire home screen, a feature that was actually available from the start.

On top of that, once this feature is officially launched for everyone, the widget will not only show avatars but will also display the contact names, making it easier to identify your favorites at a glance.

Overall, this update feels like it should have been part of the original design, so I think it is great to see Google lifting the limits and adding names alongside the avatars. I mean, who can actually remember which avatar belongs to whom? I know I can't.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP

Latest News

The durable, bass-heavy Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is now deeply discounted at Best Buy
The durable, bass-heavy Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is now deeply discounted at Best Buy
Craig Federighi shares AI-generated Image Playground sample of his dog Bailey
Craig Federighi shares AI-generated Image Playground sample of his dog Bailey
New Apple videos highlight iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence features
New Apple videos highlight iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence features
Android 15 may integrate the 'Extra dim' feature into the brightness bar
Android 15 may integrate the 'Extra dim' feature into the brightness bar
You can now save $1,000 (!!!) on a top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with 5G and 2TB storage
You can now save $1,000 (!!!) on a top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with 5G and 2TB storage
Australia wants to slam X, Facebook with whooping fines: Elon Musk reacts with a single word
Australia wants to slam X, Facebook with whooping fines: Elon Musk reacts with a single word
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless