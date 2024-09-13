Google to expand the home screen contacts widget limit
Last year, Google rolled out a favorite contacts home screen widget that let users showcase up to seven top-starred contacts. However, it seems that Google is ready to break free from that limitation.
A recent report indicates that Google is making some changes to its contacts app, specifically lifting the limit on the favorite contacts home screen widget. Code discovered in version 4.40.48.672619802 of the Google Contacts app suggests that users will soon have the option to add more than seven favorite contacts to the widget.
In his testing, code detective and tipster Assemble Debug found a way to add 16 favorites to the widget. He thinks you might be able to add even more since the widget now features a scroll function, allowing you to swipe up and down to see additional contacts.
Soon you might have the option to add more than seven favorite contacts to the widget. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug
If scrolling isn’t your thing, you can resize the widget to cover almost the entire home screen, a feature that was actually available from the start.
On top of that, once this feature is officially launched for everyone, the widget will not only show avatars but will also display the contact names, making it easier to identify your favorites at a glance.
Overall, this update feels like it should have been part of the original design, so I think it is great to see Google lifting the limits and adding names alongside the avatars. I mean, who can actually remember which avatar belongs to whom? I know I can't.
In other news about Google Contacts, the app is streamlining the "Highlights" tab and is still working on the "Pixel Besties" widget. There is also an update that makes contact syncing easier and provides details about synced accounts.
