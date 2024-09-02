



(left) Old "Highlights" tab versus new (right) | Images credit — 9to5Google



This update also hints at the development of a new



Google's decision to remove the "Recently Added" section from the Highlights tab might be related to its limitations. It only displayed contacts created locally on the device and didn't reflect contacts added through the web interface. This discrepancy could have led to confusion or incomplete information for users who manage their contacts across multiple platforms.



In addition to the Highlights tab update, the development of the "Pixel Besties" widget suggests that Google is exploring new ways to integrate contacts and communication features into the Android home screen experience. By providing a quick and convenient way to access recent interactions and memories with your favorite people, the "Pixel Besties" widget could become a valuable tool for staying connected with those who matter most.



Google has recently rolled out an update to its Contacts app for Android (version 4.38.x), bringing some subtle but noteworthy changes to the Highlights tab. The "Recently Added" section, which previously displayed a list of newly created contacts, has been removed. This change aims to simplify the Highlights tab, although some users might find it a bit less informative.The Highlights tab now primarily focuses on your "Favorites," upcoming birthdays, and "Recents," which shows contacts you've recently interacted with. While the "Recently Added" section is gone, you can still find the date a contact was added at the bottom of their individual contact page.