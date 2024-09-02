Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Google Contacts streamlines "Highlights" tab and continues work on "Pixel Besties" widget

A person holding up an Android phone displaying the Google Contacts app's icon on the screen
Google has recently rolled out an update to its Contacts app for Android (version 4.38.x), bringing some subtle but noteworthy changes to the Highlights tab. The "Recently Added" section, which previously displayed a list of newly created contacts, has been removed. This change aims to simplify the Highlights tab, although some users might find it a bit less informative.

The Highlights tab now primarily focuses on your "Favorites," upcoming birthdays, and "Recents," which shows contacts you've recently interacted with. While the "Recently Added" section is gone, you can still find the date a contact was added at the bottom of their individual contact page.

(left) Old "Highlights" tab versus new (right) | Images credit — 9to5Google

This update also hints at the development of a new "Pixel Besties" widget. This widget is expected to showcase recent interactions and memories with your favorite contacts, potentially pulling information from the "Favorites" section of the Contacts app. The exact features and design of the "Pixel Besties" widget remain unclear, but it seems to be an evolution of the existing "Individual contact" widget, which displays notifications for a single contact.

Google's decision to remove the "Recently Added" section from the Highlights tab might be related to its limitations. It only displayed contacts created locally on the device and didn't reflect contacts added through the web interface. This discrepancy could have led to confusion or incomplete information for users who manage their contacts across multiple platforms.

In addition to the Highlights tab update, the development of the "Pixel Besties" widget suggests that Google is exploring new ways to integrate contacts and communication features into the Android home screen experience. By providing a quick and convenient way to access recent interactions and memories with your favorite people, the "Pixel Besties" widget could become a valuable tool for staying connected with those who matter most.

These recent developments in the Google Contacts app for Android indicate a focus on streamlining the user interface and enhancing the way users interact with their contacts. While some features might be removed or modified, the overall goal seems to be to create a more intuitive and efficient experience for managing and connecting with your contacts.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

