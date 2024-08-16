Influencers were warned by Google not to prefer other brands over the Pixel
Outside of a failed connection that prevented a Galaxy S24 Ultra from twice showing how Gemini Live works, by all accounts, Google pulled off an outstanding live presentation on Tuesday. But now that the event is over and we are in the pre-order period for the Pixel 9 series, some negative news surrounding Google and the Pixel 9 line is being reported by The Verge. The report says that Google forced tech influencers who received Pixel 9 series units before they became available to the public to abide by certain requests.
Google's Team Pixel program that influencers can join only by invitation demanded this year that they cannot feature Pixel devices and products if they are alongside competitors' devices and products. The absolutely worst thing that an influencer can do in Google's eyes is say that he prefers a rival handset to a Pixel 9 series model. Doing such a thing can result in the influencer getting booted out of the program.
Google wanted influencers not to say that they preferred a rival phone to a Pixel 9 series model. | Image credit-Threads
Screenshots have surfaced on "X" and Threads of the clause in this year's Team Pixel agreement that reads, "By opting into this program, do you acknowledge that you are expected to feature the Google Pixel device in place of any competitor mobile devices? Please note that if it appears other brands are being preferred over the Pixel, we will need to cease the relationship between the brand and the creator." There are two places for the influencer to tap yes, he acknowledges and agrees, or he does not agree.
Google communications manager Kayla Geier told The Verge that the company missed the mark with the language used on the #TeamPixel form and that it has been removed.
"#TeamPixel is a distinct program, separate from our press and creator reviews programs. The goal of #TeamPixel is to get Pixel devices into the hands of content creators, not press and tech reviewers. We missed the mark with this new language that appeared in the #TeamPixel form yesterday, and it has been removed."-Kayla Geier, Google Communications Manager
Besides forcing influencers not to show the Pixel 9 line next to the competition, Google forced them not to say that they prefer other phones over the Pixel 9 line. Just who these restrictions were aimed at was not perfectly understood online where some assumed that the restrictions applied to product reviewers like PhoneArena. Instead, as noted, the restrictions were for influencers who were members of Team Pixel.
Unlike reviewers who receive their devices before the unveiling, the influencers are given their phones after the event is held but before the devices are shipped to the public. Several Team Pixel members dropped out of the program after receiving the new terms as they felt that their ability to give an honest review of the Pixel 9 series was being threatened.
