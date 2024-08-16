Influencers were warned by Google not to prefer other brands over the Pixel





Google's Team Pixel program that influencers can join only by invitation demanded this year that they cannot feature Pixel devices and products if they are alongside competitors' devices and products. The absolutely worst thing that an influencer can do in Google's eyes is say that he prefers a rival handset to a Pixel 9 series model. Doing such a thing can result in the influencer getting booted out of the program.









Screenshots have surfaced on "X" and Threads of the clause in this year's Team Pixel agreement that reads, "By opting into this program, do you acknowledge that you are expected to feature the Google Pixel device in place of any competitor mobile devices? Please note that if it appears other brands are being preferred over the Pixel, we will need to cease the relationship between the brand and the creator." There are two places for the influencer to tap yes, he acknowledges and agrees, or he does not agree.





Google communications manager Kayla Geier told The Verge that the company missed the mark with the language used on the #TeamPixel form and that it has been removed.









Besides forcing influencers not to show the Pixel 9 line next to the competition, Google forced them not to say that they prefer other phones over the Pixel 9 line. Just who these restrictions were aimed at was not perfectly understood online where some assumed that the restrictions applied to product reviewers like PhoneArena . Instead, as noted, the restrictions were for influencers who were members of Team Pixel.



